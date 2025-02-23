Pentagon disputes Trump’s $ 350 billion Ukraine aid claim

Support us on Patreon
Trump’s claim contradicts US official figures standing at approximately $183 billion in total US allocations since Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion.
23/02/2025
US President Donald Trump on 13 February 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/AP
The US Department of Defense and independent analysts have challenged President Trump’s recent statements about US spending on Ukraine, presenting significantly lower figures than his claimed $350 billion total, Voice of America reported.

Trump has been pushing for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, concerns persist that this could pressure Ukraine into territorial concessions while enabling the US to pursue access to Ukraine’s mineral resources as compensation for aid. Under Trump, US support for Kyiv appears to be shifting, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon’s confirmation to Voice of America, the US has provided $65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with an additional $3.9 billion in authorized military assistance remaining unspent. An interagency oversight group that is charged with presenting reports to US Congress says that the Congress has allocated approximately $183 billion to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Of the total aid package, about $58 billion has been spent within the United States, directly supporting American defense industry development through weapons replacement and direct investments.

When asked about the discrepancy, the White House responded by citing Trump’s comments. In a Truth Social post, the US President earlier stated:

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle.

European contributions and independent analysis

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, tracking Ukraine support, reported that European countries, including the EU, UK, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland and others, have allocated approximately $140 billion in aid, while the US has provided about $120 billion in total assistance.

European donors have led overall aid efforts since 2022, particularly in financial and humanitarian support, according to the institute’s latest report. The US has provided approximately $2 billion more than Europe in military assistance specifically.

Ukraine aid represents a relatively small portion of GDP for several countries. The US, Germany, and UK have mobilized less than 0.2% of their GDP annually for Kyiv’s support, while France, Italy, and Spain’s contributions amount to about 0.1% of their annual GDP.

Additional fact-checking

Deutsche Welle and Newsweek have conducted fact-checks, finding no evidence supporting the $350 billion figure.

The World Bank estimated in September 2022 that Ukraine’s reconstruction could cost $350 billion, with experts suggesting frozen Russian assets might fund post-war rebuilding efforts.

