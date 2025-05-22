Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine pitches high-tech weapons in Paris to transform continental defense

Ukraine, forged in fire, now offers Europe drones and ammunition at the defense symposium.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2025
3 minute read
The Ukrainian delegation at the Rearmament Europe—Readiness 2030 symposium. Source: Ukraine’ Defense Ministry
Ukraine pitches high-tech weapons in Paris to transform continental defense

Ukrainian weapons could soon become Europe’s weapons.

At the large-scale Rearmament Europe—Readiness 2030 symposium, the Ukrainian delegation presented three key defense projects: the production of ammunition, drones, and high-tech weaponry.

All of these initiatives fall under the EU’s new SAFE initiative, which envisions up to €150 billion in investments into the joint European defense industry.

On 21 May, the EU approved the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, which provides for investments of up to €150 billion to develop the defense sector and opens new investment opportunities for Ukraine.

The regulatory framework adopted under SAFE simplifies and accelerates procedures for joint defense procurement and allocates funding across key defense priorities.

The first category includes ammunition and missiles, artillery systems, and precision strike weapons. The second covers air and missile defense systems, surface and underwater naval capabilities, artificial intelligence tools, and electronic warfare.

Additionally, in final defense products, the value of components and spare parts produced outside the European Union, the European Economic Area, or Ukraine must not exceed 35% of the total product cost.

The day after the SAFE decision, Ukraine participated in the Rearmament Europe—Readiness 2030 symposium. It brought together national armaments directors from all 27 EU member states, Ukraine, the UK, Norway, Albania, and North Macedonia, as well as EU and NATO representatives.

Ukraine presented projects for the production of drones and ammunition, as well as proposals in other critical areas, including missile systems and electronic warfare tools, according to the country’s Defense Ministry. 

Ukraine was represented by First Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Boiev, who emphasized that in just three years, Ukraine has scaled up its defense production from $1 billion to $35 billion.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts