Poland says Europe’s largest countries ready to aid Ukraine if US suspends its support for Kyiv

The largest European nations are ready to support Ukraine if the new US administration decides to halt aid for Kyiv, said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski following the Warsaw summit, DoRzeczy reports.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly criticized US aid to Ukraine, calling for its suspension. Although Trump has refrained from making sharp statements against Ukraine since his victory, his political allies have already indicated their intention to stop military assistance to Kyiv completely.

On 19 November, Warsaw hosted a summit of foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, with their counterparts in the UK and Spain participating remotely. Kaja Kallas, the incoming EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also joined the discussions.

According to Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski, the participants agreed that Europe must take greater responsibility for its security, including a more balanced distribution of NATO defense spending.

“We discussed possibilities to strengthen support for Ukraine. In this context, I am grateful for the willingness of the largest EU countries to shoulder the burden of military and financial support for Ukraine in light of a potential reduction in US involvement,” Sikorski added.

Today also, the European Parliament held an extraordinary session, marking 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During the session, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a keynote address. In his speech, the Ukrainian leader thanked the EU for its consistent support and highlighted Europe’s collective strength against Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Related: