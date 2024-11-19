Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on 1000th day of war: “Ukraine deserves to make next year the year of peace”

The European Parliament held an extraordinary session on Tuesday, 19 November, marking 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During the session, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a keynote address.

In his address, Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its consistent support and highlighted Europe’s collective strength against Putin.

“Even with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by his side, Putin remains smaller than the united strength of Europe,” he stated, urging stronger sanctions, particularly against Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola opened the session by reaffirming the Parliament’s unwavering support for Ukraine “until it achieves freedom and genuine peace, for as long as it takes.” She emphasized that “any genuine peace must be built on the principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.'”

The Ukrainian President warned about Russia’s growing military cooperation with North Korea, revealing that “Putin has brought 11,000 North Korean troops to Ukraine’s border” and cautioning that “this contingent may grow to 100,000.”

“No one can enjoy calm waters amid a storm,” Zelenskyy declared, emphasizing the need for unified action. “A thousand days of war is a tremendous challenge. Ukraine deserves to make the next year the year of peace.”

The majority of European Parliament political group leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, calling for additional military assistance, including air defense systems, long-range missiles, tanks, and drones.

Following the session, President Metsola announced that the Ukrainian flag would fly alongside the EU flag at European Parliament buildings in Brussels, Strasbourg, and Luxembourg, symbolizing continued solidarity with Ukraine.

The session coincided with Western leaders, government officials, and ambassadors releasing statements of solidarity, marking 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to maintain their support for Ukraine in their statements marking the 1,000th day of the full-scale war. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Kyiv and announced substantial aid of $137 million to help Ukraine expand its military production capabilities.

