Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Washington to announce extra defense aid for Ukraine in coming days, US UN envoy says

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemns Russia’s 1,000-day invasion, highlighting systematic war crimes, nuclear threats, infrastructure damage, and international violations.
byYuri Zoria
19/11/2024
2 minute read
washington announce new defense aid ukraine coming days us un envoy says ambassador linda thomas-greenfield security council briefing 18 november 2024 york
US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council briefing on 18 November 2024 in New York. Screenshot: Youtube/United Nations
Washington to announce extra defense aid for Ukraine in coming days, US UN envoy says

On 18 November 2024, during a UN Security Council briefing, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its thousandth day, emphasizing the war’s devastating humanitarian and geopolitical impacts.

19 November marks the 1,000th day of Russia’s all-out war of aggression against Ukraine. On this solemn occasion, the Council of Europe emphasized Russia’s violations of international law, Ukrainians’ resilience, and its ongoing support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and accountability for Russian crimes. Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Ministry condemned Putin’s invasion as a breach of international law and Euro-Atlantic security, reaffirming its steadfast support for Ukraine as it reaches this grim milestone.

The US envoy reaffirmed the US commitment to Ukraine, stating that when the war concludes, Ukraine will control its internationally recognized territory and continue its path towards joining Euro-Atlantic institutions like NATO. Until then, the US “will continue to surge security assistance to Ukraine, including artillery, air defense, armored vehicles, and other needed capabilities and munitions. And we will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the days to come,” she says.

Thomas-Greenfield detailed Russia’s systematic violations of international law, including the unprecedented deployment of 10,000 North Korean soldiers to Kursk Oblast—the first foreign troops welcomed on Russian soil in over a century. She underscored that this action flagrantly breaches three UN Security Council Resolutions.

The ambassador detailed Russia’s escalating military strategies, including the acquisition of hundreds of drones from Iran, in direct violation of Security Council Resolution 2231.

All the while, Russia has disregarded its Chemical Weapons Convention obligations, and stated publicly it will supply captured weapons to non-state actors, including State Sponsors of Terrorism,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Highlighting the human cost, Thomas-Greenfield said that Russian troops have committed approximately 147,000 war crimes. The war has devastated critical infrastructure, leaving millions without light, heat, and water. Russia’s militarization of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was described as putting “all of Europe on the edge of nuclear catastrophe.”

The US representative noted Russia faces over 1,200 daily casualties, the war’s highest rate, highlighting how Ukrainian resilience dismantled Putin’s quick-victory expectations.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts