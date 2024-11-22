A Storm Shadow missile strike on a Russian Presidential Affairs Directorate sanatorium in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, has resulted in significant military casualties, including the death of a senior Russian commander, according to multiple sources, Defense Express reports.

The attack, which occurred on 20 November, targeted an underground facility and killed 18 military personnel while wounding 33 others, according to the Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona, known for providing insider information.

Among the dead was Lieutenant General Valery Solodchuk, First Deputy Commander of the Leningrad Military District, who previously commanded Russia’s 1st Army Corps of the so-called DNR in 2014, the channel reported.

The strike reportedly also wounded three North Korean military representatives, including two male officers and a female member initially identified as a medic, though sources suggest she may have been serving as a translator.

According to Dosye Shpiona, the casualties included numerous Russian officers from the Southern and Eastern Military Districts.

In a subsequent incident, 13 Russian sappers, including the deputy chief of staff of the 88th Mechanized Brigade, were injured during efforts to neutralize unexploded ordnance at the site, Dosye Shpiona reported.

The presence of high-ranking personnel during the post-strike cleanup operations suggests the possibility of additional senior officer casualties beyond those initially reported.

“The presence of such high-ranking personnel during the post-strike cleanup may indicate that the casualties extended beyond officers and a single general,” Defense Express suggests.

