Poland funds mine clearance in Ukraine as nearly 144,000 square kilometers remain contaminated

Poland has allocated over $600,000 to support mine action projects in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

As of December 2024, Ukraine’s 144,000 square kilometers have been reportedly polluted by mines and explosive remnants of war due to the ongoing war with Russia. This extensive contamination poses serious threats to civilian safety and hampers economic recovery efforts, as vast areas remain unsafe for habitation and agricultural use.

“Poland has provided 2.5 million zloty (approximately $609,000) to aid mine clearance efforts in Ukraine, confirming this with an agreement between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine and the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement reads.

The UNDP mine action program aims to integrate demining efforts into broader humanitarian initiatives and development strategies. Working with international partners and government bodies, including Ukraine’s Economy Ministry, the program focuses on restoring critical infrastructure, supporting victims, and raising awareness about explosive hazards in affected regions.

The funding will support innovative demining measures, including expanding capabilities with service dogs trained for mine detection. Currently, 16 specially trained dogs, managed by eight handlers, are helping explosive ordnance units in Mykolaiv Oblast. About half of the funding will go toward testing drones and remote sensing technologies in collaboration with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

“Ukraine is among the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. With this contribution, Poland reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s safety and progress, and its unwavering solidarity since the first day of the full-scale war launched by the Russian aggressor,” emphasized Piotr Łukasiewicz, Chargé d’Affaires at the Polish Embassy in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian developers unveiled MP.5100, a new mechanized demining vehicle based on modern domestic equipment. The vehicle is designed to neutralize all types of mines by destroying or detonating them in the soil at depths of up to 30 cm.

It can operate for at least four hours on a single tank of fuel. The operator controls the machine via a remote control at a distance of at least 350 meters.

