Ukrainian developers unveil new MP.5100 demining vehicle at specialized forum

The MP.5100, a powerful new demining vehicle, is expected to undergo certification in early 2025.
byOlena Mukhina
03/12/2024
2 minute read
A MP.5100 mechanized demining vehicle in December 2024. Photo: Militarnyi
Ukrainian developers unveiled MP.5100, a new mechanized demining vehicle, at the Demine Ukraine forum, according to Militarnyi.

As of December 2024, Ukraine’s 144,000 square kilometers of its territory are potentially contaminated by mines and explosive remnants of war due to the ongoing war with Russia. This extensive contamination poses serious threats to civilian safety and hampers economic recovery efforts, as vast areas remain unsafe for habitation and agricultural use.

The MP.5100, developed in Kharkiv over approximately one year, is based on modern domestic equipment. The vehicle is designed to neutralize all types of mines by destroying or detonating them in the soil at depths of up to 30 cm. Its working tool, mounted on a remotely controlled tracked vehicle, can be equipped with a rotating chain device with hammers or a milling cutter.

The machine operates at a speed of 0.5 to 1.5 km per hour, depending on the soil type, with a clearing width of 2.5 meters.

An MP.5100 is powered by a 320-horsepower engine and consumes about 55 liters of fuel per hour. It can operate for at least four hours on a single tank of fuel. The operator controls the machine via a remote control at a distance of at least 350 meters.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration recently disclosed that an MP.5100 vehicle costs approximately €450,000. Since its spare parts and components are manufactured in Ukraine, repairs and maintenance are expected to be more affordable and efficient.

The manufacturer plans to certify an MP.5100 in early 2025 and aims to produce three to four units per month.

In Ukraine, remotely operated soil preparation vehicles for demining, such as the MP.3200, also produced in Kharkiv, are already in use.

During his speech at the Demine Ukraine forum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that nearly 70 demining operators are currently working across Ukraine, employing over 4,000 explosive ordnance exposal unit workers and more than 150 specialized machines.

Earlier, Ukraine tested a new ground drone called Gnome, developed by the Ukrainian company Temerland for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The platform is designed to carry various weapons, provide fire support to soldiers, and enhance non-contact combat operations.

Ukrainian company rolls out ground drone that carries machine gun, grenade launchers, and lays mines

A robotic fire-support platform, Gnom FS21, is equipped with RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launchers and the PKT machine gun, making it a formidable fire-support platform.

