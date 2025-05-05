Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1166: Ukraine puts US missiles on drone boats and blows two Russian jets out of the sky

Exclusives

Ukraine’s ex-spy boss: Russian nuclear theater froze 2022 counteroffensive. Moscow’s nuclear ghost worked: Documents suggesting Russian Black Sea strikes reached Biden’s desk through manipulated agents, halting Ukraine’s 2022 momentum

Mass attack! Ukraine launches largest drone, missile raid in months, downs two Russian jets. Hundreds of Ukrainian drones and missiles struck behind the front line on May 3. But can Ukraine’s ground forces take advantage of the raids?

Military

Russia’s massive drone assault targets Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, injures 15. Russia attacked Ukraine using 165 drones. Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed downing 69 drones, while 80 decoy drones were lost.

Mass attack! Ukraine launches largest drone, missile raid in months, downs two Russian jets. Hundreds of Ukrainian drones and missiles struck behind the front line on May 3. But can Ukraine’s ground forces take advantage of the raids?

Drones hit Russia’s plant producing parts for aerospace, military industry in Bryansk Oblast (video). This early morning strike targeted the Strela Electrotechnical Plant, destroying its administrative and production buildings.

Russian “island tactics” turning into suicide missions in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They cross the river. Then they die.

Russian combat-modified farm tractor hit by Ukrainian FPV drone near Chasiv Yar (video). The Soviet-era vehicle, possibly stolen from locals and armored with metal sheets, was hauling logs, likely for bunker construction.

Zelenskyy pushes 30-day ceasefire as Putin muses on “reconciliation”. Ukraine calls Russia’s three-day ceasefire offer a stunt, not a solution.

As of 4 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 956810 (+1340)

Tanks: 10758 (+11)

APV: 22403 (+24)

Artillery systems: 27327 (+52)

MLRS: 1376 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1155 (+1)

Aircraft: 372 (+2)

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 34860 (+163)

Cruise missiles : 3196

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 47141 (+129)

Special equipment: 3870 (+0)





Intelligence and technology

France boosts Hammer bomb output for Ukraine by nearly 40%. Following JDAM failures, France rapidly modified AASM kits for Ukrainian aircraft. Within four months, the system delivered high precision against GPS-jammed targets.

The Telegraph: Ukraine prepares for life after US aid with drone warfare and domestic arms. As US military support wanes, Ukraine is scaling defense output, integrating international arms makers, advancing drone warfare, and reshaping battlefield doctrine to maintain momentum.

International

George Simion leads Romania’s presidential election with anti-Ukraine, TikTok-driven campaign. A key NATO ally and Ukraine’s lifeline may soon be led by a candidate Kyiv has banned.

Trump still thinks he can end Ukraine war—but everyone hates each other too much. At some point, he warned, he’ll just say, “Keep being stupid”—and walk.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s getting 3 million shells—half from the Czechs. A Czech-backed push will deliver 1.8 million shells this year.

Zelenskyy heads to Prague with his eyes on the F-16s. The Czechs don’t fly F-16s—but Zelenskyy hopes they’ll help with gear and training.

“He comes back for more”: Inside Putin’s three-day ceasefire trap that Ukraine wisely rejected. This move is part of a bigger plan to dominate Ukraine and challenge Europe.

NYT: Ukraine is getting two more US Patriot systems (which means Trump approved). The systems are scarce, expensive, and can’t move without US approval.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian flag survives airstrike on fire station in Kupiansk, city Russia eyes as gateway to Kharkiv. The flag still flies over the rubble, but Kupiansk’s targeting reveals Moscow’s deeper push to choke Ukraine’s eastern front.

Political and legal developments

Szijjártó says Kyiv must accept Budapest blocking Ukraine’s EU accession, Zelenskyy says most Hungarians support Ukraine. Hungary’s Orbán-backed referendum on Ukraine’s EU future began mid-April and will last through May.

InformNapalm: FSB allegedly preparing false flag terror attacks during 9 May parades to blame Ukraine. Sources suggest attacks may hit Khabarovsk, Ulan-Ude.

New developments

WP: Soviet-era maps, war risks stall US mineral projects in Ukraine. Experts say US access to Ukrainian resources remains years away due to security risks, damaged infrastructure, and a lack of modern geological surveys.

ISW: Russian rhetoric toward Lithuania could set stage for military action. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov authored a foreword to a Kremlin-linked book that accuses Lithuania of historical falsification and Russophobia.

Read our earlier daily review here.