Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Szijjártó says Kyiv must accept Budapest blocking Ukraine’s EU accession, Zelenskyy says most Hungarians support Ukraine

Hungary’s Orbán-backed referendum on Ukraine’s EU future began mid-April and will last through May.
byYuri Zoria
04/05/2025
4 minute read
Orbán meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv while Hungarian FM calls Lavrov
Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, 2022. Photo: Szijjarto via Facebook
Szijjártó says Kyiv must accept Budapest blocking Ukraine’s EU accession, Zelenskyy says most Hungarians support Ukraine

On 3 May, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó declared that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “must accept” Budapest’s decision to block Ukraine’s European Union integration. Zelenskyy claims, 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This comes as Hungary holds a national consultative vote, VOKS2025 Referendum, initiated by Viktor Orbán’s government to gauge public opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership. The vote, which began on 15 April 2025 and runs through May, is accompanied by anti-Ukraine and anti-EU campaigning. Orbán’s administration is the most pro-Russian in the EU and has regularly blocked EU-wide efforts to support Ukraine.

Posting on Facebook, Szijjártó insisted that “every Hungarian person has the right to have a say” in the process and criticized Kyiv’s approach, stating, “It is Ukraine that wants to join an integration of which we are already members—not the other way around… So, Kyiv should also choose its tone accordingly.” He included a screenshot of a Hungarian article with the headline “Zelenskyy: Viktor Orbán’s actions are very dangerous.

That same day, President Zelenskyy said that Orbán’s obstruction of Ukraine’s EU accession is not a domestic Hungarian matter but an attempt to interfere with another country’s sovereign choice. He also stated that most Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU membership.

“By the way, the opposition to Orbán prepared an open survey for all Hungarians. 70% are for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. So, people in Hungary are for us. You know, he [Orbán] prepared a survey — supposedly the people are against. He controlled that survey. But there’s another survey, and in it, 70% are for Ukraine,” he stated during a press interaction, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Orban’s government urges Hungarians to vote against Ukraine in survey on support for Ukraine’s EU membership

Zelenskyy argued that the referendum is being used as part of Hungary’s internal political struggle.

“Don’t drag us into your elections,” he said, directly accusing Orbán of exploiting Ukraine’s EU bid for electoral gain. “He’s blocking us in the EU. In the end, this tactic won’t win because people in Hungary support us. However much he agitates them, hate can’t win forever.”

The Ukrainian leader also called Orbán’s actions “very dangerous,” warning,

“We are watching closely and signaling to our partners that what he is doing is dangerous for the European Union. He can oppose us, but blocking our accession steps oversteps his right—this is the decision of another state. Just like we don’t interfere in Hungary’s fate.”

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!