George Simion leads Romania’s presidential election with anti-Ukraine, TikTok-driven campaign

George Simion, leader of Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, has emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the country’s presidential election, raising regional concerns due to his firm opposition to military support for Ukraine.

According to exit polls, Simion secured 30–33% of the vote in the 4 May election. He is expected to face either Nicușor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, or Crin Antonescu, the candidate representing Romania’s ruling coalition, in the runoff scheduled for later this month.

Simion, who is persona non grata in Ukraine, has consistently spoken out against the delivery of arms to Kyiv. While he has referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal”, he has also criticized the continued flow of military aid to Ukraine and argued against Romania’s participation in such efforts. This position, combined with his nationalist and Eurosceptic rhetoric, has prompted concern among Western allies.

Kyiv bans Simion, NATO allies on edge

Ukraine banned Simion from entering the country, citing his anti-Ukrainian activities, including his stance on the war and support for Romanian-Moldovan unification—an idea viewed with suspicion in Chișinău as well.

“Forget about any help for Ukraine if Simion becomes president,” George Scutaru, a security analyst with the New Strategy Center in Bucharest, told the BBC. “As head of the National Security Council, the president can veto decisions and significantly influence security policy.”

Romania is a key NATO member and critical logistics hub, hosting US missile defense systems and three NATO airbases. It plays a pivotal role in supporting Ukraine through military aid and infrastructure, including naval demining and F-16 pilot training. Additionally, 70% of Ukrainian grain exports transit Romanian waters in the Black Sea.

Though Simion denies being pro-Russian, his campaign has tapped into public frustration over the costs of supporting Ukrainian refugees and the economic impact of the war.

Vote rerun follows TikTok probe, Russia warnings

This election is a rerun, ordered after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the November 2024 results, which had shown a surprise victory for pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu. Authorities cited foreign interference, disinformation, and cyberattacks.

Romanian regulators also launched an investigation into TikTok’s algorithmic amplification of Georgescu’s campaign content, raising concerns over the platform’s role in influencing the election. Officials also questioned the financing of Georgescu’s digital operation, which contributed to his unexpected first-round lead.

Although Georgescu was barred from running again, Simion has pledged to “find a way” to restore him to a leadership role if elected—a promise that has further fueled international concern over the potential direction of Romania’s foreign policy.