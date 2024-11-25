Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Pro-Russian candidate leads first round in Romania presidential race

Independent candidate Calin Georgescu leads Romania’s presidential race with 22% of votes, challenging expectations.
byMaria Tril
25/11/2024
2 minute read
Pro-Russian candidate leads first round in Romania presidential race

Kalin Georgescu, an anti-Western nationalist politician is going through to the second round of elections in Romania on 8 December.

Yelena Laskoni, a pro-Ukrainian, pro-Western liberal candidate, is also in the second round of elections with %19.17 votes.

The first round of elections was held in Romania, as a result of which the incumbent President Ciolacu was defeated with 19.15% of votes.

The far-right pro-Russian candidate Georgescu led Romania’s presidential election first round with 22.95% of votes.

“Georgescu, who has no party of his own and campaigned largely on the social media platform TikTok, came as the biggest surprise of the election,” BBC reported.

Georgescu, an independent candidate, has pledged to end what he sees as excessive dependence on the EU and NATO.

He expressed strong opposition to the country’s support for Ukraine and called for an end to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Georgescu also criticized NATO’s missile defense system in Romania as a “shame of diplomacy” and questioned the alliance’s ability to protect its members from Russian aggression.

Romania shares a 610-kilometer border with Ukraine, which has become increasingly significant amid the ongoing war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian drones have fallen on Romanian territory, particularly in areas near the Danube, following drone strikes targeting Ukrainian ports, prompting Romania to enhance its border security measures.

NATO’s missile defense system in Romania, specifically the Aegis Ashore site located at Deveselu, is designed to protect against short- and medium-range ballistic missile threats, primarily from Russia.

Georgescu’s political career has been marked by controversy; he has previously been associated with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and has faced backlash for praising historical figures linked to Romania’s fascist past.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts