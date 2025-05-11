Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“No talks under drones”: Europe must be part of peace talks in Istanbul but only after ceasefire in Ukraine, says French foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Europe must participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on 15 May in Istanbul.
byOlena Mukhina
11/05/2025
3 minute read
France's foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.
France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv. Source: Andrii Sybiha X
“No talks under drones”: Europe must be part of peace talks in Istanbul but only after ceasefire in Ukraine, says French foreign minister

It is impossible to negotiate under drones, Paris responds to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s Istanbul peace talks proposal, reports Radio France. 

Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK, and Poland offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Should the Kremlin refuse, Ukraine’s allies plan to intensify sanctions. Instead of responding constructively, Putin dismissed the ceasefire proposal and called for a return to direct talks in Istanbul, as in 2022. Just hours after his statement, Ukraine was hit by a massive overnight swarm of more than 100 kamikaze drones.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says Europe must participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkiye, but emphasizes that dialogue is only possible once a ceasefire is in place.

He recalls that the 2022 attempt at talks yielded nothing, and what followed were the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha.

During negotiations in Istanbul in 2022, Russia demanded that Ukraine appoint pro-Russian ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk as head of state. Moscow has since used the failure of these talks to frame Ukraine as unwilling to pursue peace, claiming Kyiv is influenced by Western powers to prolong the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia also insisted on full control over Donbas, requiring Ukraine to amend its Constitution to recognize this, reduce its military to 50,000 personnel, and hold a referendum on adopting a neutral status.

“You don’t negotiate under bombs or drones. Yes, we want peace — but only after a complete ceasefire,”  the French foreign minister states.

According to Barrot, current sanctions have already cost Russia €400 billion — roughly equivalent to three years of its military budget.

“We have the tools to deal an even more devastating blow to the Russian economy if Putin chooses war again,” he warns.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz has echoed France’s position, stating that “the guns must fall silent first” before diplomacy can begin, Spiegel reports

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts