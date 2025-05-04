The Ukrainian 427th Raroh Regiment of unmanned systems successfully targeted and destroyed Russia’s combat-modified T-40 tractor near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was confirmed through video footage published by the regiment’s press service, published on 3 May.

While continuing its large-scale offensive operations, Russia is suffering significant personnel and equipment losses. Unable to rapidly replenish its stock of combat armored vehicles, Russian forces have resorted to using any available means for assault actions and supplies—mopeds, motorcycles, golf carts, civilian cars, and buses. Also, donkeys have been documented in multiple videos used for Russian military logistics

Militarnyi notes that the farm vehicle, identified as a Soviet-era T-40 tractor, had been armored with sheet metal and had its windshield replaced by a metal shield with a slit. The tractor was reportedly repurposed by Russian forces, likely confiscated from local civilians, and used to transport large quantities of timber—assumed to be for constructing bunker covers or defensive structures.

The T-40 was produced from the 1960s to mid-1990s in Russia’s Lipetsk and used for fieldwork, transport, and general-purpose farm tasks.

The initial FPV drone strike failed to ignite the tractor, and its driver managed to escape. However, after the third hit, which struck the engine area, the vehicle caught fire. The driver reportedly evacuated before the final impact.

The strike took place on the road between Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, near the settlement of Khromove, as determined by open-source intelligence analyst PJ “giK.”

In March 2025, Raroh became part of the newly launched “Drone Line” project, aimed at forming specialized unmanned combat units with advanced equipment. The initiative, backed by units such as Magyar’s Birds Brigade, K-2, Achilles, and the Phoenix drone division of Ukraine’s Border Guard, seeks to create impenetrable 10–15 kilometer zones on the front.