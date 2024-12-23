Ukraine signs direct contract with Rheinmetall on artillery ammunition supply

The Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has secured a new contract with German defense giant Rheinmetall for the supply of 155mm artillery shells, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025.

The agreement marks another significant step in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The 155mm shells are compatible with most NATO-standard artillery systems currently in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The agreement marks the first-ever contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of 155mm shells funded by the Ukrainian taxpayers’ money.

“Establishing direct contracting relationships with leading global arms manufacturers for each critical inventory item is crucial for the Agency, as it enhances the reliability of supplies,” stated Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency. “We are sincerely grateful to Rheinmetall for their contribution to supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

While the exact value and volume of the artillery shells contract remain undisclosed, this agreement is part of a broader cooperation between Ukraine and Rheinmetall. In a separate recent deal, Ukraine secured propellant charges for 155mm artillery worth approximately 9 million euros, with delivery expected in January 2025. This contract includes tens of thousands of various types of 155mm propellant modules.

The collaboration between Ukraine and Rheinmetall extends beyond ammunition supply. The German defense contractor has also committed to establishing an ammunition production facility in Ukraine, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2026, approximately 24 months after breaking ground. Moreover, Rheinmetall previously announced the construction of four factories in Ukraine, including the production of Fuchs armored vehicles, which is scheduled to commence by the end of this year.

These developments represent significant progress in Ukraine’s efforts to secure reliable, long-term sources of critical military supplies through direct partnerships with major international defense manufacturers.

Related: