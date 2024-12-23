Eng
He called the Russo-Ukraine war “a horrible-horrible war”
byLesia Dubenko
23/12/2024
1 minute read
Trump talks
Trumps speaking in Arizona 2024/ YouTube screenshot
Trump says Putin wants to meet him “as soon as possible”

US President-elect Donald Trump stated that Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin, who unleashed a brutal war on Ukraine, is willing to “meet him as soon as possible.”

This statement was made during his speech in Phoenix, Arizona, as reported by Fox News.

“One of the things I wanna do and quickly, and president Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is a horrible-horrible,” he said.

He added that that millions of soldiers are being reportedly killed though there’s no such proof, or claims, from either of the parties.

“The number of soldiers being killed, its a flat plan, and the bullets are going, and there are powerful bullets and powerful guns, and the only thing that’s going to be stop is a human body. They go dead flat land, nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” he said before saying that soldiers are being killed in the millions.

Trump added that it the full-scale war would never happened if he were President.

The Russo-Ukraine began in 2014 after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and invaded Eastern Ukraine, occupying Luhansk and Donetsk.

