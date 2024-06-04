Russo-Ukrainian war, day 831: Ukraine plans to attract global investment in domestic arms production

Exclusive

Next Russia target in Europe you never knew of: Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago. Norway’s demilitarized Svalbard archipelago has emerged as a potential target for Russia, as ambiguity surrounding its NATO status could allow Moscow to test the Alliance’s resolve without directly triggering Article 5.

Military

Ukrainian forces detain Slovak mercenary fighting for Russia. Slovak citizen Jaroslav Galajčík, hired as a Russian mercenary, was captured by Ukrainian forces after fighting in the area of Lyman City, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian military repels Russian attacks in Klishchiivka and holds ground in Pokrovsk. In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force has targeted 17 enemy personnel concentration areas, along with several key targets, including two command posts and two air defense systems.

Russian missile attack on Kharkiv resort kills one, injures two civilians. Overnight, Russian missile strikes targeted a resort in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian man and injuring two other civilians – a man and a woman. The resort buildings were damaged.

ISW: Lack of clarity on US weapons restrictions for Kyiv enables Russian military threats along Ukraine’s border. Details of ambiguity in US policy authorizing Ukraine to strike Russian military forces concentrated near the border with US-provided arms enable potential new Kremlin offensives, ISW says.

As of 3 June 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 511130 (+1270)

Tanks: 7779 (+14)

APV: 15002 (+22)

Artillery systems: 13280 (+47)

MLRS: 1090 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 824 (+3)

Aircraft: 357

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 10739 (+40)

Cruise missiles: 2268

Warships/boats: 27

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18159 (+67)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine aims to attract more global investment in domestic weapons production. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reveals that Ukrainian soldiers are providing invaluable feedback to global defense companies by testing their weapons, equipment, and technologies in real combat situations.

Ukraine launches website on Western components in Russian missiles and weapons. Ukraine has unveiled a comprehensive website detailing sanctions imposed on Russia and sponsors of its war against Ukraine.

Hacker attack averted in Poland amid cyberwar with Russia. The Polish government plans to allocate more than 3 billion zlotys to a cyber shield aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and citizens from daily cyber threats, according to Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski.

Ukraine’s SSO special operations forces destroyed advanced Russian radar “Kasta-2E2” with drone (video). Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully targeted the advanced Russian “Kasta-2E2” radar with a drone as part of ongoing operations against Russia’s air defense assets.

Germany says Ukraine can strike Russia with Patriots to protect Kharkiv Oblast. A German general says Ukraine’s German-supplied Patriot batteries can engage targets inside Russia from Kharkiv Oblast while defending the region.

FT: China trade promotion body eyed drone jammers for Russia. A Chinese government-affiliated trade body sought to purchase drone-jamming equipment for Russian buyers, but dismissed accusations, claiming the Russians tried to buy children’s toys, the FT says.

International

Foreign Minister Kuleba: Russia’s efforts to sabotage Global Peace Summit highlight its significance. Russia uses three tactics to undermine the peace talks in Switzerland, the minister revealed.

Zelenskyy visits Philippines for first time, meets President Marcos. During his first visit to the Philippines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, securing the Philippines’ participation in Ukraine’s upcoming Global Peace Summit amid Russian aggression.

Humanitarian and social impact

Police arrest four individuals accused of attacking volunteers in Prague raising funds for Ukraine. The incident, which involved a group of Russian-speaking attackers, resulted in injuries and damage to the initiative’s stand, prompting a criminal investigation.

Ukraine modernizes 218 school and kindergarten shelters out of 1,295 planned for 2024. With approximately 80% of Ukraine’s shelters situated in schools, the Ministry of Strategic Industries made it a top priority to guarantee that these facilities not only provide a safe space but also foster an environment good for learning and creativity, even during air raids.

Russia destroyed 9.2 GW power generation in Ukraine in three months, ambassador says. Russia has destroyed 9.2 GW of Ukraine’s electricity generation capacity over the past three months through continuous missile attacks on energy infrastructure, EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova reported.

Political and legal developments

Russian fund spends €100,000s on propaganda to affect legal cases in EU, leaked docs show. Russia’s Pravfond channels funds worldwide for legal aid and propaganda, influencing court cases and media, leaked docs show. It notably financed the defense of assassin Vadim Krassikov in Berlin and supports propaganda outlets like Euromore, Der Standard reports.

New developments

Czechia to pay one-time travel grant for Ukrainian refugees’ return home. In a bid to facilitate the repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, the Czech Ministry of the Interior will reimburse travel costs to Ukraine for 400 Ukrainians and provide medical transport for up to 30 individuals.

Read our earlier daily review here.