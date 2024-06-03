Eng
Ukraine modernizes 218 school and kindergarten shelters out of 1,295 planned for 2024

With approximately 80% of Ukraine’s shelters situated in schools, the Ministry of Strategic Industries made it a top priority to guarantee that these facilities not only provide a safe space but also foster an environment good for learning and creativity, even during air raids.
Underground school in Kharkiv
Underground school in Kharkiv. Source: RFE, RL
Ukraine renovated 218 civil defense shelter facilities in schools and kindergartens across the country in the first five months of 2024, spending over 220 million UAH ($5,4 million) in total. 

With approximately 80% of Ukraine’s shelters located in schools, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine has prioritized ensuring these facilities are safe and conducive to learning and creativity, even during air raids.

In total, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine allocated nearly 7.2 billion UAH ($178 million) for shelter improvements in 1,295 educational institutions throughout 2024. This money comes from state subventions, local budgets, and community funds.

Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries, Tymur Tkachenko, emphasized that school shelters are increasing daily due to renovations and new construction. 

“Now shelters in educational institutions are modern, safe spaces equipped with computers, projectors, and everything necessary for children to receive a quality education,” Tkachenko said.

He stated that these shelters can also be used for other needs in the future, such as organizing sports sections, extracurricular activities, and clubs.

Since 2022, a total of 7,275 civil defense shelter facilities in Ukraine have been brought up to standard, according to the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine,

Earlier, Kharkiv  Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced plans to build an “underground town” in Kharkiv amid continuous russian attacks. It will include a school, medical facilities, and shopping areas.

In Kherson Oblast, 13 underground playgrounds and libraries help children stay safe and engaged.  In Kharkiv, an underground school educates up to 900 students per shift, with 20 classrooms and essential facilities.

