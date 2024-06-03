Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian military repels Russian attacks in Klishchiivka and holds ground in Pokrovsk

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force and artillery of the Defense Forces have targeted 17 enemy personnel concentration areas, along with several key targets, including two command posts and two air defense systems.
byOlena Mukhina
03/06/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier loads a mortar shell under the supervision of a French army instructor (L) during a military training with French servicemen, in a military training compound at an undisclosed location in Poland
A Ukrainian soldier loads a mortar shell under the supervision of a French army instructor (L) during a military training. Illustrative image, photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukrainian military repels Russian attacks in Klishchiivka and holds ground in Pokrovsk

Over the past day, Russian terrorist attacks, including aerial strikes with 63 guided bombs, have caused casualties among Ukrainian civilians. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, have suffered destruction and damage, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force targeted 17 areas of Russian personnel concentration and several other significant targets, including two command posts and two enemy air defense systems. Russians lost 1270 soldiers, 14 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 67 vehicles, and four units of special equipment over the last 24 hours.

On 3 June, intense fighting is ongoing in different areas of the front. Overall, 28 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian occupiers have occurred. Moscow troops 472 times shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements and launched six missiles and 28 kamikaze drones.

Today, no active Russian assaults have occurred on the Kharkiv front. Ukrainian defenders continue to build up their defensive capabilities and hold the territory of the region. On 2 June, Russians lost 59 soldiers and 40 units of weapons and military equipment on the front, including three tanks, one armored fighting vehicle, and one artillery system.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy attack continues in the area of Nevsky. The situation is tense there, said the Ukrainian military.

On the Siversk front, Russians have already made five attempts to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the areas of Vyiimka and Rozdolivka since the beginning of the day. One attack was repelled, and four are ongoing. The situation is under control.

One Russian attack was repelled in the Klishchiivka area of the Kramatorsk front, and a battle is ongoing near Ivanivske. No positions were lost, and the situation is under control.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front is tense, with 11 combat engagements currently ongoing. Yesterday, Russians lost 134 soldiers, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and seven artillery systems.

On the Kurakhove front, three combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian forces control the situation, and no positions have been lost.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts