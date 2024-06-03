Ukrainian military repels Russian attacks in Klishchiivka and holds ground in Pokrovsk

Over the past day, Russian terrorist attacks, including aerial strikes with 63 guided bombs, have caused casualties among Ukrainian civilians. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, have suffered destruction and damage, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force targeted 17 areas of Russian personnel concentration and several other significant targets, including two command posts and two enemy air defense systems. Russians lost 1270 soldiers, 14 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 67 vehicles, and four units of special equipment over the last 24 hours.

On 3 June, intense fighting is ongoing in different areas of the front. Overall, 28 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian occupiers have occurred. Moscow troops 472 times shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements and launched six missiles and 28 kamikaze drones.

Today, no active Russian assaults have occurred on the Kharkiv front. Ukrainian defenders continue to build up their defensive capabilities and hold the territory of the region. On 2 June, Russians lost 59 soldiers and 40 units of weapons and military equipment on the front, including three tanks, one armored fighting vehicle, and one artillery system.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy attack continues in the area of Nevsky. The situation is tense there, said the Ukrainian military.

On the Siversk front, Russians have already made five attempts to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the areas of Vyiimka and Rozdolivka since the beginning of the day. One attack was repelled, and four are ongoing. The situation is under control.

One Russian attack was repelled in the Klishchiivka area of the Kramatorsk front, and a battle is ongoing near Ivanivske. No positions were lost, and the situation is under control.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front is tense, with 11 combat engagements currently ongoing. Yesterday, Russians lost 134 soldiers, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and seven artillery systems.

On the Kurakhove front, three combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian forces control the situation, and no positions have been lost.

