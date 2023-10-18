Media: Germany to speed up the integration of Ukrainian refugees into its labor market

The German government has proposed steps to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to find a job in its labor market and called on companies to be more flexible with German language requirements and provide additional training for those who fled the Russian war, according to Reuters.

Germany hopes to enlist the support of companies for a voluntary commitment and has appointed a special representative from the Federal Employment Agency, Daniel Terzenbach, to liaise with them.

According to the Agency, the employment rate of Ukrainians in Germany is currently 19%. To engage more refugees into the labor market, Germany wants to establish which municipalities have the most childcare available in order to get mothers into work, said Terzenbach.

These new measures aim to assist tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have finished or are about to complete integration courses provided by the German government.

Earlier, Poland said it planned to cancel assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024.

According to Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller, the assistance for Ukrainian refugees was temporary, and the time when “Ukrainians fled their country en masse from the war is already over.” The spokesman also added that Poland would most likely stop aid “in the first quarter” of 2024.