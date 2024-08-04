Swedish and German jets intercept Russian jets over Baltic Sea

German and Swedish air forces intercepted two Russian Su-30 fighter jets over the Baltic Sea on Saturday, 3 August, as reported Bild and a post by the German Air Force on X.

Gemeinsam mit #Nato-Partner #Schweden stiegen heute zwei deutsche #Eurofighter der Nato-Mission #VAPB zu einem Alpha Scramble auf. Zwei russische SU-30 wurde identifiziert. Die Piloten der Su verhielten sich unkooperativ aber nicht aggressiv . #QRA Together we are strong pic.twitter.com/wAukFkelxg — Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) August 3, 2024

According to a German Air Force spokesperson, two German Eurofighter jets and two Swedish aircraft were scrambled for an interception operation after the Russian planes were observed heading towards Latvia, a NATO member state. The spokesperson suggested the Russian pilots were likely conducting a flight related to naval exercises.

“The Russian aircraft had their transponders turned off and were not responding to radio requests,” the spokesperson noted. He added that no flight plan had been filed in advance, which is customary for operations in the Baltic Sea area.

While the Russian Su-30 pilots were described as “uncooperative” and non-responsive to signals, the German official emphasized they did not display aggressive behavior.

This incident follows a pattern of similar encounters in the region.

In March 2024, NATO fighters reportedly intercepted Russian military aircraft five times in a single week, with the Russian planes likewise failing to provide flight plans.

On 15 June, Sweden intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber in the first incident since joining NATO.

On 25 July, US and Canadian jets intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska.