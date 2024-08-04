Eng
Swedish and German jets intercept Russian jets over Baltic Sea

Two German Eurofighter jets and two Swedish aircraft were scrambled for an interception operation after Russian planes were observed heading towards Latvia
byAlya Shandra
04/08/2024
1 minute read
The Su-30 buzzing the airspace over the Baltic Sea. Photo: x.com/Team_Luftwaffe
German and Swedish air forces intercepted two Russian Su-30 fighter jets over the Baltic Sea on Saturday, 3 August, as reported Bild and a post by the German Air Force on X.

According to a German Air Force spokesperson, two German Eurofighter jets and two Swedish aircraft were scrambled for an interception operation after the Russian planes were observed heading towards Latvia, a NATO member state. The spokesperson suggested the Russian pilots were likely conducting a flight related to naval exercises.

“The Russian aircraft had their transponders turned off and were not responding to radio requests,” the spokesperson noted. He added that no flight plan had been filed in advance, which is customary for operations in the Baltic Sea area.

While the Russian Su-30 pilots were described as “uncooperative” and non-responsive to signals, the German official emphasized they did not display aggressive behavior.

This incident follows a pattern of similar encounters in the region.

In March 2024, NATO fighters reportedly intercepted Russian military aircraft five times in a single week, with the Russian planes likewise failing to provide flight plans.

On 15 June, Sweden intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber in the first incident since joining NATO.

On 25 July, US and Canadian jets intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers near Alaska.

