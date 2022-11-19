Two Russian fighter aircraft “made an unsafe and unprofessional approach” toward NATO Group in the Baltic Sea

Two Russian fighter aircraft made an unsafe and unprofessional approach toward Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which was conducting routine operations in the Baltic Sea, the statement of the Allied Maritime Command reads.

The Russian pilots didn’t to respond to Allied forces and overflew the force at an altitude of 300 feet.

NATO deemed the interaction unsafe and unprofessional since it was conducted in a known danger area, which was activated for air defence training, and due to the aircraft altitude and proximity. The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, mistakes, and accidents.

