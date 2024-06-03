Eng
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv resort kills one, injures two civilians

Overnight, Russian missile strikes targeted a resort in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian man and injuring two other civilians – a man and a woman. The resort buildings were damaged.
byYuri Zoria
03/06/2024
2 minute read
russian missile attack kharkiv resort kills one injures two civilians aftermath russia's s-300 dachne oblast overnight 3 june 2024 telegram/kharkiv prosecutor's office
Aftermath of Russia’s S-300 missile attack on Dachne, Kharkiv Oblast, overnight on 3 June 2024. Photo: Telegram/Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
Russian forces launched a missile attack on a resort in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on June 3, according to local authorities. The strike resulted in one civilian man being killed, while two others – a man and a woman – sustained injuries. Residential buildings at the resort sustained damage from the attack.

In April, Russia escalated aerial attacks on Kharkiv city and oblast, adding the gliding bomb assault to the ongoing missile and drone strikes. Later in May, the Russians launched a new ground attack on Kharkiv Oblast from the north across the border, which stalled in its first weeks. Yet the aerial attacks on the region continued, causing infrastructure damage and civilian injuries.

The head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Russians carried out at least five missile strikes on the Zmiiv community after midnight.

“As a result, there were hits on the territory of a recreation complex, one civilian man was killed, details are being established. Two civilians were injured – a man and a woman. Houses of the recreation base were damaged,” he wrote.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office also provided details, stating that Russian forces struck the village of Dachne in Chuhuiv district with five S-300 surface-to-air missiles, causing a fire at the recreation base. The attack killed a 45-year-old man, while injuring a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, who were employees of the resort. According to the prosecutors, Russia launched the missiles from its Belgorod Oblast.

