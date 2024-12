ISW: Ukraine regains positions in Zaporizhia Oblast, Russians advance in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 22 December that Russian forces have achieved advances near several eastern-Ukrainian cities while Ukrainian forces managed to regain previously lost positions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and other Ukrainian strongholds.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Moscow’s troops advanced east of Kruglenkoye, as confirmed by geolocated footage from 21 December. Russian military bloggers claim further advances in Kruglenkoye and Kurilovka, though ISW notes these claims remain unconfirmed.

In the Kupiansk direction near the administrative border of Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts, geolocated footage from 22 December shows Russian forces making marginal advances in southeastern Dvorichna. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian reinforced platoon-sized mechanized assault near Synkivka, as evidenced by additional geolocated footage.

Russian forces achieved advances in northern Toretsk, as confirmed by geolocated footage from 22 December. Operations continued near Toretsk itself, east of Toretsk near Druzhba, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukha Balka over 21-22 December.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces advanced in and seized western Dachenske, according to geolocated footage from 22 December.

Related: