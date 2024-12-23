Eng
Discussions on EU peacekeeper deployment come as Trump plans to seek a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war next month.
byYuri Zoria
23/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi. Kyiv, 20 December 2024. Photo: mfa.gov.ua
Several EU countries ready to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, Ukrainian MFA says

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi confirmed at a briefing on 20 December that several European Union countries are prepared to deploy military contingents to Ukraine as part of security guarantees currently under discussion.

Discussions about deploying peacekeepers from EU nations in Ukraine come as US President-elect Donald Trump aims to push for a ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war after taking office in a month.

During the briefing, Tykhyi said:

Ukraine supports France’s initiative regarding possible military contingent deployment within the security guarantees being discussed among European countries.”

He confirmed that besides France, several other countries have expressed readiness for such deployment, though specific details about timing and locations remain premature to discuss.

This is a general discussion about the possibility and willingness to take such steps. We welcome these discussions and believe that there should be no taboos regarding the formats of support for Ukraine from partners. Specific plans will crystallize later,” the spokesman said.

Regarding air defense systems, Tykhyi welcomed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s signal about the importance of supplying 19 air defense systems requested by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

In economic diplomacy, Tykhyi reported that over 2,000 Ukrainian companies have registered on the foreign ministry’s NAZOVNI platform, securing more than 300 contracts with foreign partners ranging from $13,000 to €2.5 million.

