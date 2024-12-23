Eng
Zelenskyy believes Ukraine can join NATO

Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “achievable,” but Kyiv will need to fight to convince its allies to make it happen
byLesia Dubenko
23/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine’s goal to join NATO is attainable despite a lack of will from the Allies.

Speaking to top diplomats in Kyiv on Sunday, he confirmed that membership in the Alliance or an equivalent form of security guarantee would be crucial for deterring Russia’s attack on the country if a ceasefire occurs.

“We all understand that Ukraine’s invitation to NATO and membership in the alliance can only be a political decision,” Zelensky told diplomats during a meeting in Kyiv. “The alliance is achievable for Ukraine, but it is achievable only if we fight for this decision at all necessary levels.”

Last week, Zelensky urged European countries to provide guarantees to protect Ukraine after the war with Russia ends, adding that, ultimately, Ukraine will need additional protection through alliance membership.

He also made a diplomatic reshuffle appointing a new ambassador to NATO as well as the UN.

Despite these moves, NATO, as well as its key member states like the US and Germany, have recurrently rejected any talk regarding issuing Ukraine invitation into the Alliance.

