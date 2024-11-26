Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1006: Europe resumes secret talks on troop deployment to Ukraine

Exclusives

“Ignore the electoral noise: Georgescu’s TikTok triumph signals nothing about Ukraine,” says Romanian ex-diplomat. Romania’s establishment was stunned when TikTok-powered outsider Călin Georgescu leapt from 6% in polls to 22.94% in Sunday’s presidential vote, but former foreign ministry counselor Eusebiu Slavitescu sees social media algorithms at work, not shifting allegiances.

Million copies, zero Russian: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s Ukrainian victory. From the game’s hidden Ukrainian music playlists to dedicating the game to the Ukrainian army, the developers turned every design choice into cultural resistance while missiles fell outside their windows.

Ukraine’s largest FPV drone makes history with first-ever assault rifle combat use. The Queen of Hornets now wields an AK-47 in a war that is increasingly defined by the use of drones

Military

Ukrainian forces adopt guerrilla tactics in Kursk Oblast as number of Russian troops grows. Despite bolstered Russian defenses, Ukrainian troops maintain a foothold in Kursk, leveraging strategic mobility and avoiding direct engagements.

Russia occupies Katerynivka and Yuriyivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State. Russian forces continue their advance in eastern Ukraine, capturing two settlements and making progress near nine others in Donetsk Oblast.

Former British soldier fighting for Ukraine captured by Russia in Kursk. A 22-year-old former British Army signalman has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine’s International Legion in the Kursk Oblast.

ISW: Russia escalates its offensive, aiming to capture all of Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have gained over 1,100 square kilometers in southeastern Ukraine since September 2024, marking a significant escalation in offensive operations.

As of 25 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 732350 (+1610)

Tanks: 9429 (+6)

APV: 19236 (+27)

Artillery systems: 20787 (+22)

MLRS: 1254

Anti-aircraft systems: 1004

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19480 (+114)

Cruise missiles: 2764

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 29948 (+84)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s drone coalition receives € 1.8 billion boost from member countries. This coalition includes 17 member countries, such as Australia, Canada, Germany, and Poland.

Forbes: Western jets at risk without improved Ukrainian air defenses. Experts warn that incoming F-16s and Mirage 2000s may face destruction unless Ukraine upgrades its air defense systems.

Reuters: North Korea expands plant producing missiles used by Russia against Ukraine. Satellite imagery reveals North Korea is expanding a weapons facility known to produce missiles that Ukrainian officials say Russia has used in its invasion.

Sweden supplies Ukraine with spare parts for Gripen fighter jets. However, the timeline for transferring the jets remains uncertain.

Ukrainian drones attack military plant and oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga overnight. The Kaluga Instrument-Making Plant Typhoon, a military equipment manufacturer, came under drone attack alongside an oil depot in western Russia, according to local media.

International

NATO considers first-strike strategy in case of Russian attack, says top NATO official Rob Bauer. NATO’s Rob Bauer calls on industries to adjust production lines for operating under wartime conditions.

More Germans begin to view Russia as military threat to their security in 2024, new study finds. Public approval for Germany’s support of Ukraine climbs to 49%, with 62% backing the Bundeswehr training Ukrainian soldiers.

Le Monde: Secret discussions on sending troops to Ukraine resume in Europe. Currently, there is no official authorization to deploy regular troops or private military companies to Ukraine. However, proposals have been “on the table for several months.”

Polish farmers reopen Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint. The Shehyni-Medyka border crossing reopened to truck traffic, following a temporary blockade by Polish farmers protesting EU trade policies.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Women in Crimea face growing persecution under Russian occupation, human rights defenders say. At least 26 women have faced criminal prosecution under Russian occupation, with dozens more subjected to administrative pressure.

Russia injures thirteen-year-old Zaporizhzhia resident in its night attack across Ukraine. Over the past day, five people suffered injuries due to Russian attack on Chernihiv and Kherson oblasts

Russia launches ballistic missile on Odesa, injuring 10 people. Russian troops hit the residential area with a dental clinic, a pharmacy, “with no hints of military presence or other targets that would interest the enemy,” First Deputy of the Odesa Governor said.

Russian attack on Kharkiv with S-400 missile injures 23 people. Some 14 civilians required hospitalization in Kharkiv after a Russian S-400 missile struck the city’s Kyiv district, causing fires and widespread damage.

Political and Legal Developments

Britain imposes largest sanctions package against Russia’s shadow fleet. The UK government has frozen assets of two major Russian insurers while sanctioning 30 vessels involved in transporting oil worth billions.

Pro-Russian candidate leads first round in Romania presidential race. Independent candidate Calin Georgescu leads Romania’s presidential race with 22% of votes, challenging expectations.

New Developments

Fire erupts at Moscow’s industrial zone, covering area of 2,500 square meters.

Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military airfield in Kursk Oblast with ATACMS missiles for first time.

ISW: Ukrainian military denies North Korean presence in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian sources told CNN Pyongyang’s soldiers arrived in occupied Mariupol, and operate in Kharkiv Oblast. Regional military command denied the Kharkiv report.

