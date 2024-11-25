Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1005: Ukrainian assault rifle-armed drone destroys Russian armored column

Exclusives

Ukraine’s largest FPV drone makes history with first-ever assault rifle combat use. The Queen of Hornets now wields an AK-47 in a war that is increasingly defined by the use of drones

As Trump readies Ukraine peace push, Europe’s military math doesn’t add up. Only seven of Europe’s NATO members now fall short of minimum defense spending targets, but they include economic powerhouses Italy ($2.0 trillion GDP) and Spain ($1.4 trillion).

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine threatens to collapse stranded Russian bridgehead in Chasiv Yar. The potential collapse of this bridgehead could deny Russian forces their last viable crossing point near Chasiv Yar, severely limiting their ability to launch future assaults on Ukrainian elevated positions

Frontline report: Ukrainian marines on US Oshkosh M-ATVs storm Russian trenches in strategic heights preventing cauldron near Kurakhove. Deploying advanced American armor, Ukrainian Marines seized commanding terrain south of Uspenivka, derailing Moscow’s attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces along the vital Sukhi Yaly River defensive line in Donetsk Oblast.

DeepState: Last Ukrainian stronghold in southern Donbas faces heavy Russian assaults. Russian troops are conducting relentless mechanized assaults on Velyka Novosilka, threatening to breach a key defensive stronghold in the region.

Kyiv and Moscow trade overnight drone strikes as Ukraine downs most Russian UAVs. Ukraine says it destroyed 50/73 Russian Shaheds, with 19 more crashing. Russia claims it downed 39 Ukrainian long-range drones.

As of 24 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 730740 (+1020)

Tanks: 9423 (+4)

APV: 19209 (+17)

Artillery systems: 20765 (+5)

MLRS: 1254

Anti-aircraft systems: 1004

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19366 (+1)

Cruise missiles: 2764

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 29864 (+14)

Intelligence and Technology

Russian forces may break stalemate on battlefield after 2027, Ukraine’s ex-top general says. In the future, Russia may continue its “exhaustion tactics” in Ukraine, aiming to destroy the country’s economic and moral strength rather than achieving decisive military breakthroughs.

Germany sends only 6% of MRAP armored vehicles to Ukraine. Despite promising to deliver up to 400 MRAP vehicles by the end of 2024, Germany has only delivered a fraction, pushing the remainder of the order into next year.

Western electronics found in North Korean missiles striking Ukraine. Electronics from the US and EU were found in debris of around 60 North Korean KN-23 missiles Russia launched at Ukraine in 2024, accounting for one-third of its ballistic strikes.

Russia’s weapons production outpaces EU by factor of four, German defense minister warns. In his speech, Pistorius emphasized Russia’s rapid weapons production, Putin’s global ambitions, and need for German military readiness.

International

Ukraine slams Polish border blockade, calling it “painful paradox” on Holodomor genocide Remembrance Day. According to Ukrainian diplomats, the blockade harms both countries’ economies and plays into Russian hands.

Today’s Romanian election could reverse country’s support for Ukraine. Romania’s current leadership supports Ukraine, but today’s presidential elections and the upcoming parliamentary elections on December 1 could potentially alter the country’s stance on this support.

FT: Houthis help Russia recruit Yemeni mercenaries for war in Ukraine. Hundreds of Yemeni men have been trafficked to fight against Ukraine, revealing deepening ties between Russia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, per an FT investigation.

Ex-Taiwan president urges US to prioritize weapons for Kyiv over Taipei. Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen argues that a Ukrainian victory would deter global aggression.

Türkiye straits closure contributed to thwarting Russian naval assault on Ukraine’s ports, diplomat says. “Türkiye’s decision to close the straits prevented Russia from leveraging its maritime superiority to seize Odesa, Mykolaiv … through operations from the sea,” Ambassador Bodnar stated.

Political and Legal Developments

NYT: Putin places as many threats as possible on table ahead of potential peace talks after Trump’s inauguration. Russia intensifies assaults, missile attacks as part of a strategy to raise stakes ahead of potential peace talks.

Putin orders Russian troops to retake Kursk Oblast before Trump’s inauguration, says Zelenskyy. Russian president’s order to reclaim Kursk territory by 20 January signals mounting pressure on Russian forces as Ukraine’s gains expose vulnerabilities in Moscow’s defenses.

UK citizen pleads guilty to foreign intelligence-ordered attack on Ukrainian-linked property in Britain. Seven individuals face charges in a high-profile investigation into arson attacks on a Ukrainian-owned London property allegedly orchestrated by Russia.

ISW: Russia removes Southern Military District commander over false progress reports. Russia’s MoD dismissed Col-Gen Anashkin amid public claims that his subordinates falsified frontline progress reports near Ukraine’s Siversk.

New Developments

Ukrainian military: Kyiv forces disrupt Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast through Kursk operation. Ukraine’s campaign in Kursk began against 40,000 Russian troops and has prompted Moscow to amass nearly 60,000 soldiers, straining its resources.

The Telegraph: Russia to retaliate for Storm Shadow strikes by launching cyberattacks on UK’s energy, leaving millions without electicity. Experts predict that Russia will resort to hybrid aggression, including sabotage and diversionary tactics, in retaliation for Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukrainian soldiers receive EOD training in Britain under Operation Interflex. Operation Interflex, led by the UK and NATO allies, trains Ukrainian troops to address the extensive landmine threat, Ukrainian GenStaff says.

North Korean troops in Russia to enter combat against Ukraine war “soon,” says Pentagon chief. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns that North Korean soldiers sent to Russia are likely to participate in combat operations against Ukraine in the near future.

Reuters: Ukraine loses 40% of captured territory in Russia’s Kursk. Moscow has deployed 59,000 troops, including 11,000 North Korean personnel, to push back Ukrainian forces.

