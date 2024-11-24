Russia is prepared to launch a wave of cyberattacks against the infrastructure and businesses of the UK, potentially disabling power grids and “leaving millions without electricity,” after Ukrainian forces reportedly used Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, The Telegraph reports.

For months, Ukraine urged the Western countries to allow strikes on military bases and airfields in Russia amid Russian air attacks and offensives in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. However, Ukraine’s allies continued to restrict the use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow, reportedly to avoid further escalation. In November, US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles. Recently, reports have emerged that Ukraine had used Storm Shadow missiles to hit a headquarters with Russian and North Korean generals.

The Telegraph writes that Minister Pat McFadden, who oversees UK national security and government threats policy, is expected to make a statement regarding Russian potential cyberattacks at a NATO conference on 25 November.

Experts stated that Ukraine launched around a dozen of these missiles. The warning comes just days after President Putin stated that his military might target the UK in retaliation for Ukraine’s use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles. The warning would come days after Russian ruler Vladimir Putin stated that his military might target the UK in retaliation for Ukraine’s use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles.

Minister Pat McFadden stated that Russia is “exceptionally aggressive and reckless in the cyber realm” and seeks to gain a “strategic advantage and degrade the states that support Ukraine.”

“In the UK, Russia has targeted our media, our telecoms, our political and democratic institutions and our energy infrastructure,” he will say in the upcoming speech.

McFadden’s warning aims to ensure that the UK’s critical national infrastructure and businesses do not underestimate the threat and have taken proper protection measures.

The Telegraph also reports that McFadden will highlight the dangers posed by “unofficial hacker-activists” carrying out “increasingly frequent and, in some cases, increasingly sophisticated” attacks worldwide.

“There are gangs of cyber criminals and mercenaries not directly under the Kremlin’s control, but who are allowed to act with impunity so long as they’re not working against Putin’s interests,” the report quoted his speech.

At the same time, The Times believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will retaliate for the Storm Shadow strikes. According to journalists, Russian authorities are likely to resort to hybrid aggression, particularly sabotage and diversionary activities in the UK.

