Ex-Taiwan president urges US to prioritize weapons for Kyiv over Taipei

Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stated on 23 November that the United States should prioritize supporting Ukraine with weapons despite concerns about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Politico reports.
Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, Tsai emphasized,
“They should do whatever they can to help the Ukrainians,” adding that Taiwan “still has time.”
According to Tsai, American support for Ukraine would serve as a deterrent against Chinese aggression.
“A Ukrainian victory will serve as the most effective deterrent to future aggression” globally, she stated.
Tsai Ing-wen also called for sustained international support for peace in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing Taiwan’s resilience against China’s challenges and its commitment to regional cooperation and peaceful solutions during her speech at the Halifax International Security Forum, according to Taiwan News.
The former president, who left office in January ceding power to Vice President William Lai, was at the Halifax conference where she received an award for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.
