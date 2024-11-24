Eng
Ex-Taiwan president urges US to prioritize weapons for Kyiv over Taipei

Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen argues that a Ukrainian victory would deter global aggression.
byYuri Zoria
24/11/2024
2 minute read
Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at Halifax International Security Forum. 23 November 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/HISF, via taiwannews.tw
Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stated on 23 November that the United States should prioritize supporting Ukraine with weapons despite concerns about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Politico reports.

Her comments followed a statement last week by US Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. Samuel Paparo, who claimed that aid for Ukraine has started to impact US military readiness in Asia this year, particularly with Patriot air defense systems and air-to-air missiles, stating, “It’s now eating into stock.”

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, Tsai emphasized,

“They should do whatever they can to help the Ukrainians,” adding that Taiwan “still has time.”

According to Tsai, American support for Ukraine would serve as a deterrent against Chinese aggression.

“A Ukrainian victory will serve as the most effective deterrent to future aggression” globally, she stated.

Tsai Ing-wen also called for sustained international support for peace in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing Taiwan’s resilience against China’s challenges and its commitment to regional cooperation and peaceful solutions during her speech at the Halifax International Security Forum, according to Taiwan News.

The former president, who left office in January ceding power to Vice President William Lai, was at the Halifax conference where she received an award for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

