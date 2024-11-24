DeepState: Last stronghold in southern Donbas faces heavy Russian assaults

Russian occupying forces are actively storming Velyka Novosilka and Rozdolne in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast, according to the DeepState monitoring project.

Russian forces have intensified their assaults on these areas, viewing the capture of Velyka Novosilka as crucial for advancing their military objectives in the region. Control over these settlements would facilitate better access to supply routes and enhance operational capabilities against Ukrainian defenses.

The situation around Velyka Novosilka is extremely dire and continues to deteriorate. The city is the last stronghold in the southern part of Donbas.

According to analysts from the DeepState project, on 22 November, Russian forces launched assaults on Velyka Novosilka and Rozdolne with several columns. At least five pieces of military equipment were used in the attack on the Velyka Novosilka itself, with two more deployed in the fields south of Rozdolne. Additionally, at least six armored vehicles entered the settlement, deploying occupiers there.

“Using quad bikes and light vehicles, the enemy advanced along the road from Shakhtarske. From Zolota Nyva, a column of several armored vehicles led by a tank deployed troops three kilometers east of the hangars near Velyka Novosilka,” said DeepState.

Analysts noted that the Russians sensed that the Ukrainian defenses were “not very reliable.” Then, Russian forces relatively quickly mobilized reserves, which are expected to be used for further assaults toward Rozlyv, which are part of a broader offensive to penetrate Ukrainian defenses and secure vital supply routes.

Control over Rozlyv would facilitate further advances toward key urban centers and disrupt Ukrainian logistics, thereby enhancing Russian operational capabilities in the region.

