Pokrovsk battlefield: Ukrainian forces destroy 15 pieces of Russian military equipment, take down 394 occupiers

Heavy fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front with eight active engagements. Ukrainian forces report that Russian troops lost 394 soldiers and 15 armored vehicles in the past day.
byOlena Mukhina
29/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army
Eight combat engagements between Ukrainian armed forces and Russian troops are ongoing on the Pokrovsk front. The situation there remains most intense. Yesterday, Russians lost 394 soldiers and 15 armored combat vehicles on this front, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

The Ukrainian military says that heavy battles are continuing on various fronts. The past day, the enemy launched four missiles, 96 guided bombs, and 3,000 times shelled Ukraine’s positions and settlements. Kyiv forces targeted two areas of concentration of Russian soldiers and an enemy fuel depot.

Overall, Russians lost 1,300 soldiers, eight tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 56 vehicles, and 20 units of special equipment.

As of 29 May, Ukrainian forces persist in conducting defense operations in the Tavria, Donetsk, and Slobozhansk areas to prevent the Russians from advancing deeper into the territory and to disrupt their objectives of establishing full control over Donetsk, Luhansk, and parts of Kharkiv oblasts.

At the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the occupiers are maintaining a military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shelling settlements from Russian territory.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces have repelled two Russian attacks near Lyptsi since the beginning of the day. One clash is still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

The Ukrainian military is continuing to strengthen defenses in this direction. On 28 May, Russians lost 195 soldiers, a tank, seven artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 13 vehicles, and five units of special equipment in the region.

