Russo Ukrainian War. Day 429: Another massive missile attack on Ukraine overnight

23 cruise missiles targeted Ukraine overnight; 21 destroyed by air defense; dozens of casualties as rescue works continue. Russian forces reportedly use new tactics to complicate Ukrainian air defenses’ ability to detect Russian missiles. Ukrainian partisans conducted three separate attacks in occupied territories on April 26-27.

Russian missile strikes kill civilians overnight in central Ukraine At 4 AM, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities from Tu-95 strategic aircraft near Caspian Sea. Uman suffered the most: with 3 apartment buildings damaged, the death toll is nine and rising

Daily overview — Summary report, April 28

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 28/04/23.

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 28, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 429 of the full-scale russian military aggression has begun. Glory to Ukraine! The four hundred and twenty-ninth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. The russian aggressor does not abandon his intentions to occupy our territory, continues to wage a war of aggression. The enemy continues to use terror tactics, while ignoring the laws and customs of warfare, strikes civilian objects. Today, russian terrorists launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Information about the consequences is currently being clarified. Last day, the enemy carried out 8x missile and 31x air strikes, carried out 56x rounds from MRLS on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Civilians suffered, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The threat of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar’yinka axes. During the past day, they carried out more than 65x attacks on the specified areas of the frontline, but all of them were repelled by units of the defense forces. Bakhmut and Mar’yinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities, our soldiers bravely defend themselves. Volyn’ and Polissya axes: the operational situation has not undergone significant changes. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: during the past day, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Seredyna-Buda and Chernatske; carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Gremyach settlements of Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Ukrainyske, Baranivka, Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Volfine, Oleksiivka, and Myropyllya in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Basove, Bugaivka, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Gatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, Bologivka, Dvorichanske, and Kolodyazne in the Kharkiv Oblast. Kupyansk axis: the enemy did not carry out offensive actions, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust artillery fire. Kam’ianka, Krasne Pershe, Figolivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Liman Pershi, Doroshivka, Berestov in the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast got under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Lyman axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Dibrova and Serebryansk forestry. Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne of the Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire. Bakhmut axis: the enemy continues conducting offensive operations. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of Bohdanivka. Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Khromovka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Predtechine, Kostyantynivka, Severnye, Pivdenne, Nelipivka and New York of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling. Avdiivka axis: the adversary carried out offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Severna and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Oblast, without success. They shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Oblast. Mar’yinka axis: during the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Mar’yinka settlements. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Mar’yinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast got under enemy fire. Shakhtars’ke axis: the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations the last day. They carried out airstrikes on Vugledar and Velika Novosilka, shelled the settlements of Bogoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Zolota Niva, Prechistivka, and Vugledar in the Donetsk Oblast. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the enemy is on the defensive. In the meantime, they carried out shelling of populated areas, which are next to the line of military confrontation. Among them are Vilne Pole, Novopil’ of the Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Gulyaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriyivka and Kam’ianske of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson and Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. Also last day, at night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. The invaders continue to suffer losses, including non-combat losses. Thus, on April 24, 20x invaders died in one of the units of the enemy located in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of poisoning due to the use of an unknown substance. Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 7x strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile complex. At the same time, our defenders shot down 6x enemy UAVs of various types. During the past day, units of missile and artillery forces hit 2x control points, an area where the enemy’s manpower was concentrated, an anti-aircraft defense system, an ammunition depot, and 2x artillery units.

Military Updates

The commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine Brigade General Viktor Khorenko visited Bakhmut yesterday He inspected the current situation in the city and talked with the soldiers of the Special Forces defending this settlement.

📷SOF pic.twitter.com/vNW1XtRMFi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 27, 2023

Russia plans to recruit 400,000 more troops for war against Ukraine – WP citing leaked documents. The leaked documents obtained by The Washington Post reveal that Russian officials are struggling to recruit more troops for the ongoing war against Ukraine without further angering the public. The military is urgently seeking to enlist 400,000 additional troops throughout 2023 for the war. The Russian military started the full-scale invasion in February 2022 with a force of around 150,000 and has since mobilized over 300,000 more troops.

14,000 Ukrainian troops returned to Ukraine to defend their homeland after receiving training in the UK "UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and will spend another £2.3bn on military support to Ukraine this year," UK Defence Minister said

Like previous weapons, F-16s will not provoke Russia to “escalate” – Ukraine’s FM. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister has urged the international community to supply F-16 fighter jets to deter Russian aggression, noting that this would not provoke Russia to “escalate” as was previously claimed about other types of weapons that Ukraine had received.

Expectations for counter-offensive are “overheated. This is a marathon,” Ukrainian Defense Minister says. In his interview for the RBC outlet, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that expectations of a counteroffensive “are overheated.” Both Ukrainian society and the West have overheated expectations, the Minister said, because, in any case, this war is a marathon and is not going to end in a matter of days or weeks. Also, when the counteroffensive begins, nobody will know about it.

EU ambassadors again failed to agree on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine – media. EU ambassadors again failed to agree on joint purchases of ammunition on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, and it is unclear whether a compromise will be reached on Friday, a Western diplomat told Polish RMF FM. The EU has promised Ukraine 1 million artillery rounds by the end of the year, both from the warehouses of EU countries and as part of joint purchases. However, so far, deliveries from warehouses are very slow. The countries have sent less than 40,000 ammunition rounds, while the joint purchases remain not agreed.



According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 April 2023.

Last week, Russian media reported that the annual Russian International Army Games will not take place in 2023. Pitched as the ‘War Olympics’, the games have symbolised Russia’s attempt to re-establish the military at the heart of popular culture. The festival-like event is particularly known for the Tank Biathlon. Russia has likely cancelled the games mainly because it is concerned the event would be seen as frivolous in wartime. Russian nationalist commentators, including former intelligence officer Igor Girkin, fiercely criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence (MOD) for going ahead with the 2022 iteration. There is also a realistic possibility that due to losses in Ukraine, the Russian MOD is concerned a shortage of tanks, tank crews and other skilled personnel will risk the Russian team’s usual domination of the medals table.

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

PACE recognizes forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe notes illegal export of Ukrainian kids from orphanages to Russia started even before full-scale war

PACE recognizes forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide. In Strasbourg, a resolution entitled “Deportations and Forced Displacements of Ukrainian Children and Other Civilians to the Russian Federation or to the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Ukraine: Creating Conditions for Their Safe Return, Ending These Crimes, and Holding Those Responsible Accountable” was passed at a plenary session of The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday, according to “European Truth”.

Russian school textbooks delete Kyiv and ‘explain the inevitability’ of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russia’s minister of education, Sergei Kravtsov has presented something described as a new 11th Grade history textbook for schools in Russia and occupied Crimea. This new book contains sections on what Russia is calling the ‘special military operation’ with even the few excerpts already seen making it clear that the material pushes a seriously distorted, and often openly false, picture of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This should come as no surprise, as earlier textbooks are just as misleading about Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014. The main difference lies in the ferocity of state repression against anybody, including children, who dares to question the official version and the sheer weight of proven facts that teachers and students will be required to ‘not see’ and/or deny.

Russia hits residential area in Mykolaiv with missiles killing at least one, injuring 23. During early hours 27 April, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv, targeting residential areas with four missiles. As of 07:00, reports confirm one civilian fatality and 23 injuries resulting from the Russian attack.

Environmental

Energy system restoration improved economic growth forecast for 2023 from 0.3% to 2% – NBU. According to the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the NBU has revised its economic recovery forecast for Ukraine this year from 0.3% to 2%, considering the rapid restoration of the energy system. The regulator notes that the economy will return to growth this year, which will accelerate in the coming years against the backdrop of reduced security risks. The economic growth forecast for 2023 has been improved from 0.3% to 2% due to the rapid restoration of the energy system and soft fiscal policy. The NBU expects no significant electricity deficits, except for local and situational deficits in the second half of the year.

Russian troops established fighting positions on the roofs of occupied reactor buildings — UK Intelligence. Imagery shows that by March 2023, Russian forces had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the UK Intelligence update states.

Legal

Ukraine PM presents Pope Francis with photo album of Russian crimes. According to a statement released by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, he met with Pope Francis on Thursday and presented him with a photo album documenting Russian crimes in cities including Bucha and Borodianka in Ukraine. Shmyhal stated that the album vividly demonstrates the hatred and cruelty of the aggressor that came to Ukrainian lands. During the meeting, Shmyhal expressed hope that the Vatican would join efforts to implement President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula, “including the process of returning prisoners and deportees, restoring justice and recording the end of the war.”

Support

14,000 Ukrainian troops have returned home after receiving training in UK. During a House of Commons session on Ukraine, UK Defence Minister Andrew Murrison stated that the UK is actively working to pursue war crimes related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, SkyNews reports. He mentioned that 14,000 Ukrainian troops have returned to Ukraine after receiving training in the UK. Furthermore, Mr. Murrison stated that the UK will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and spend £2.3bn this year to assist them. He made it clear that the UK will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Ukraine and Italy discuss joint production of air defense systems and Ukraine’s EU membership during the Prime Minister’s visit. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited Italy on 26 April 2023, meeting with Italian Prime-Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and visiting the defense enterprise Rheinmetall Italia. During this visit, he said that Ukraine and Italy are considering the possibility of joint production of air defense systems that will protect infrastructure from enemy drone attacks.

New Developments

Iranian ships transported 300,000 artillery shells, 1 million rounds of ammunition to Russia in six months – WSJ. Russian ships are transporting large amounts of Iranian-made artillery shells and ammunition across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. Cargo ships have transported over 300,000 artillery shells and 1 million rounds of ammunition from Iran to Russia in the past six months. Intelligence on these shipments has been passed on to the US, WSJ writes. The last shipment of weapons known to have crossed the Caspian Sea to Russia left Iran in early March aboard the cargo ship Rasul Gamzatov, carrying 1,000 containers with 2,000 artillery shells.