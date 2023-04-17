Russo Ukrainian War. Day 418: Ukrainians celebrate Easter among the ruins

Ukrainians celebrate Easter among the ruins. Drone explodes in Russia’s Belgorod. Germany receives 337 reports of war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainians celebrate Easter among the ruins despite the Russian invasion In the village of Lukashivka in Chernihiv Oblast (northern Ukraine), people came to pray at the church that was destroyed by the Russian army.

Daily overview — Summary report, April 16

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 16, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content [The Russian Federation continues to wage its war of aggression. It completely ignores International Humanitarian Law and continues to launch strikes across Ukraine using anti-aircraft guided missiles and shell non-military targets.] Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 25 missile strikes with S-300 air defence system missiles on the peaceful cities of Zaporizhzhia and Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia oblast); and Snihurivka (Mykolayiv oblast). Moreover, Russian forces launched 42 air strikes and conducted 46 MLRS attacks that targeted civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian Defence Forces. The attacks caused casualties among the civilian population and damage to residential buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, churches and other civilian infrastructure. The Russian aggressor continues to use terror tactics, and the threat of missile and air strikes remains high across Ukraine. Despite heavy losses, the Russian Federation does not give up on plans to occupy our territory. The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on offensive actions on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka axes. Russian forces make active use of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. Heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut and Maryinka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 enemy attacks during the day. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups detected. [A comprehensive inspection of the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway. Certain units of the territorial troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue their deployment on the territory of Belarus. Certain enemy units are still present in the areas of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts (Russia) bordering Ukraine.] During the past day, the Russian invaders shelled Svesa, Shalygine, Bunyakyne, Bilopillia, Iskriskivshchyna, Shpyl’, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Basivka, and Velyka Pisarivka (Sumy oblast); as well as Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Vovchans’k, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Zemlianka, and Topoli (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: Russian forces shelled Novomlyns'k, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv oblast). Lyman axis: Russian forces attempted unsuccessful offensives in the area north of Hryhorivka and the vicinities of Spirne. Stelmakhivka, Nevs'ke and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast); Ivanivka, Spirne, and Tors'ke (Donetsk oblast) came under artillery fire. Bakhmut axis : Russian forces continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting is ongoing in Bakhmut. Russian forces launched unsuccessful attacks in the vicinities of Khromove and Ivanivs'ke. Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivs'ke, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Svivnihne, Pleshchiivka, and Shcherbynivka (Donetsk oblast) were shelled by Russian forces.

Avdiivka axis : Russian forces attempted unsuccessful attacks in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomais'ke, and Nevels'k. Russian occupiers shelled more than 15 settlements , including Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonen'ke, Vodyane, Pervomais'ke and Netaylove.

Maryinka axis : our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the vicinities of Maryinka (Donetsk oblast). Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Heorgiivka, Maksimilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

: our defenders numerous enemy attacks in the vicinities of Maryinka (Donetsk oblast). Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Heorgiivka, Maksimilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire. Shakhtarske axis: Russian forces stays on the defensive. Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka (Donetsk oblast) were subject to enemy attacks. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces stays on the defensive. Over 40 settlements were shelled during the day, including Vremivka and Novopil’ (Donetsk oblast); Chervone, Charivne, Orihiv, Novopavlivka, and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia oblast); Zolota Balka, Kozats’ke, Lviv, and Mykils’ke (Kherson oblast); as well as the city of Kherson. [Russian occupation forces continue to suffer heavy losses. All medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territory are overcrowded with wounded invaders. As a result, Russian forces are using civilian educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes. For example, the occupiers re-purposed a local school gym in the settlement of Vysoke (Zaporizhzhia oblast) into a military hospital. Medical services are provided to Russian military personnel exclusively. As of April 15, about 100x occupants with injuries of varying severity were undergoing treatment.] [Russian invaders continue to rob civilians, appropriating their grain harvest. For example, the Russian so-called “authorities” put in office by the occupation forces in the city of Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia oblast) are trying to take out stolen corn by loading it onto barges.] [At the same time, the Russian occupiers continue to force their passports on the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, the invaders are actively conducting house-to-house visits in the settlement of Tavriya (Kherson oblast) to check for Russian passports. Citizens of Ukraine who have not received a Russian passport have been informed they will be deported and all their personal property confiscated unless they obtain the documents by June 1.] Over the past day, Ukrainian Air Force launched 5 air strikes on the concentrations of Russian troops and an anti-aircraft missile complex. 4 enemy UAVs were shot down (2 Orlan-10 type, 1 Eleron reconnaissance and 1 Lancet kamikaze drone). Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 1 command post, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 concentration of troops, 1 fuel and lubricant warehouse and 2 ammunition depots of the occupiers.

Military Updates

Ukraine’s Defence Minister: Ukraine’s losses in war are smaller than the number of victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Spanish newspaper La Razon. “Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, said that the losses on the Ukrainian side during the full-scale war are less than the number of victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.

Of course, we have losses, because we are at war. But they are critically smaller than the Russian losses. I cannot give a figure, but I can assure you that the total number is less than the death toll from the earthquake in Türkiye. This means that our main goal is to save the lives of our soldiers, while Russia uses them as cannon fodder. This is a meat grinder tactic. They don’t care. In Bakhmut alone, Russia loses 500 people a day killed and wounded.

On 6 February, southeastern Türkiye and the surrounding areas of Syria were rocked by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. The confirmed death toll from the destruction in both countries exceeded 50,000 people. After that, there were three more significant earthquakes, which also caused the destruction of buildings and the death of about a dozen people.

The recently leaked Pentagon intelligence says that Ukraine suffered between 124,500 and 131,000 total casualties, including 15,500-17,500 killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded. At the same time, Russia’s losses are estimated at 35,500-43,000 killed in battle and 154,180 wounded, that is, a total of 189,500-223,000.”

Drone explodes in Russia’s Belgorod, setting off a fire, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Russian BBC service and social media. “Social media users in Russia have reported that a drone exploded in Belgorod; according to some of them, the drone hit a power substation. In particular, the Bletgorod Telegram channel has posted a video of what it claims was a fire caused by a drone strike.

The Russian BBC service has noted that some sources report a strike on a thermal power plant, while others report a strike on a substation. In addition, most Russian sources have stated it was a Ukrainian drone. There are no reliable confirmations or denials, as well as no official statements.

American-made infantry fighting vehicles M2 Bradley are already in use in Ukraine The US provided Ukraine with 109 Bradleys.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Mine-related civilian casualties continue to be reported daily in Ukraine. The most affected areas are Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts: areas Russia has previously occupied.

With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase.

Over 750 mine related casualties among civilians have been reported since the start of the invasion – one in eight has involved a child. It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines.

It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines. General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s corps of airborne troops, the VDV, has highly likely returned to a major role in Ukraine. He was previously dismissed from the theatre in January 2023.

Teplinsky is likely one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file . His recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia’s military approach in Ukraine.

. His recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia’s military approach in Ukraine. It is unlikely Teplinsky’s remit will be limited to VDV units, but he is highly likely to promote the corps’ traditional role as an elite force. In recent days, the VDV have resumed a key mission in the battle for Bakhmut, and likely undertaken novel integration with TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launchers in the Kreminna sector.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Monday 17 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 182660 (+590)

Tanks – 3660 (+3)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7087 (+4)

Artillery systems – 2804 (+9)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 538 (+0)

Air defence means – 285 (+1)

Aircraft – 308 (+0)

Helicopters – 293 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5672 (+14)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2347 (+8)

Special equipment – 328 (+2)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Humanitarian

Ukraine and Russia hold major Easter prisoners-of-war exchange, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office of Ukraine. “Ukraine and Russia have held a major Easter prisoners-of-war (POW) exchange. We are bringing back 130 of our people. This has been taking place in several stages over the past few days.

Military, border guards, national guardsmen, Navy men, State Transport Special Service staff… Privates and sergeants who were captured on the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.”

Russia’s Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter, Reuters reports. “Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, Wagner, sent at least 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war back to Ukrainian forces to mark Orthodox Easter, according to a video posted by the group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Sunday.”

Ukraine exchanges 2,235 POWs since war-start – deputy defense minister, Ukrinform reports, citing Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar. “The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the President’s Office have already returned to Ukraine 2,235 prisoners of war since the full-scale invasion. […] According to the official, since February 24, 2022, for the first time since the beginning of the war, that is, since 2014, Ukraine has organized the process of exchange and treatment of prisoners of war in full accordance with the norms of international law.

For the first time, this process has become fully official and open as far as security allows. In the spring of 2022, all necessary laws, resolutions, and orders were promptly passed, and a new, effective, and civilized government mechanism for the exchange and treatment of prisoners of war was launched, Maliar emphasized.

On March 11, 2022, the Coordinating HQ was established under the military intelligence agency. The body coordinates the work of more than ten state agencies involved in the processes of POW exchange and treatment. Conditions have been created for holding enemy POWs in compliance with all the requirements of the Geneva Conventions. The logistics regarding an enemy POW the moment of capture to delivery to the camp have been regulated. Several law enforcement agencies take part in this process, and the area of responsibility of each is regulated by law.

The topic of exchange requires silence for the sake of the safety of our military, held in places of deprivation of liberty. Therefore, there is not much to say here. However, the results speak for themselves. The Coordination HQ, in cooperation with the President’s Office, has returned 2,235 people to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion, emphasized Maliar.”

Environmental

After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor starts regular output, Reuters reports. “Finland’s much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe’s largest, began regular output early on Sunday, its operator said, boosting energy security in a region to which Russia has cut gas and power supplies.

Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, primarily due to safety concerns, and news of OL3’s start-up comes as Germany on Saturday switches off its last three remaining reactors, while Sweden, France, Britain and others plan new developments.

OL3’s operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which is owned by Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium of energy and industrial companies, has said the unit is expected to meet around 14% of Finland’s electricity demand, reducing the need for imports from Sweden and Norway. The new reactor is expected to produce for at least 60 years, TVO said in a statement on Sunday after completing the transition from testing to regular output.

The production of Olkiluoto 3 stabilises the price of electricity and plays an important role in the Finnish green transition, TVO Chief Executive Jarmo Tanhua said in the statement.

Legal

Germany receives 337 reports of war crimes in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Deutschlandradio (Germany Radio) . “As of mid-April, the German Federal Criminal Police Office had received 337 reports of possible war crimes in Ukraine. The German Interior Ministry has provided information on the data on war crimes received in response to a request from Christian Democratic Union MP Günter Krings.

The information was being collected since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is being provided by Ukrainian refugees in Germany or German citizens who have been or are currently in Ukraine.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office supports Ukrainian investigators technically by purchasing and providing materials for forensic examinations. In 2022, the German Federal Criminal Police Office purchased equipment – for instance, for the protection of evidence and documentation – worth more than €11.5 million and handed it over to the Ukrainian authorities.”

Occupiers threaten to deport residents in Kherson Oblast who don’t obtain Russian passport, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. “Russian invaders continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest of Ukrainian civilians. For example, in the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the so-called Russian occupation ‘authorities’ are trying to export stolen corn by loading it onto barges.

The General Staff has also reported that the Russian occupiers continue to force passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in the village of Tavriia, Kherson Oblast, the invaders are actively conducting house-to-house visits to check for Russian passports.

Citizens of Ukraine who have not obtained a Russian passport have been informed that if they do not obtain the documents by 1 June, they will be deported with the confiscation of all personal property, the General Staff said.”

Russians preparing to abduct children in Enerhodar and take them to Crimea, Ukrinform reports, citing the Telegram channel Enerhodar. “Russian invaders are preparing to kidnap children from the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. In local schools and kindergartens of the temporarily occupied satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, information is being distributed about the forced evacuation, that has begun and will last until April 20,” the report said.

The invaders plan to take the children to temporarily occupied Crimea on the plant’s buses, thus allegedly legalizing the theft of the ZNPP transport, which the station personnel use to get to work. “Currently, the orcs have already begun to take furniture, mattresses and other things from the city’s kindergartens, the report said.”

Support

Ukraine’s Defence Minister names two reasons why West hesitates to supply all weapons to Ukraine: first reason is connected to Merkel, Ukrainska Prava reports, citing the Spanish newspaper La Razon. “Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, believes that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel prevented the membership of Ukraine and Georgia in the North Atlantic Alliance in 2008, giving an opportunity for Russia to attack the two countries.

Answering the question why the West has not yet given Ukraine all the necessary weapons, the minister said that the West has long lived by the dogma of not provoking Russia, which was especially noticeable during the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest. Then there was a very real possibility that Ukraine and Georgia would become new members of the Alliance. Americans were in favour, as were most Europeans. Only German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposed and convinced others, he recalled.

Reznikov added that after that there were the invasion and occupation of part of Georgia, the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as explosions in warehouses in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria and poisoning in Salisbury, and again the same doctrine: do not provoke Russia.

The second mistake [of the West – ed.] was that they believed that if there was a military clash, then the small Soviet army would oppose a much larger one and be defeated. Well, we are not a Soviet country with a Soviet army, he said.

At the same time, Reznikov said he was now satisfied with the level of assistance provided by Germany. It took a lot of work to convince them to be bolder, but we did it. I understand their reasons. After the Nuremberg trials, they became a pacifist country, they changed. This can happen to Russia if Nuremberg-2 takes place and war criminals are convicted, the defence minister said.

At the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit, Germany and France blocked Ukraine and Georgia from submitting a NATO membership action plan for fear of escalation by Russia. Since then, the Alliance has only promised accession to both countries “one day”. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Merkel refused to acknowledge that her decision that day could be one of the causes of Russian aggression.”

Italy transfers M109 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Italian publication La Republica. “Italy plans to transfer a total of 60 M109 self-propelled artillery howitzers to Ukraine in the near future, some of them are already on the frontline. According to the publication, dozens of howitzers were repaired at the expense of the United States, and some of them are already on the front line. The decision to transfer these systems was made by the government of Mario Draghi.

For weeks now, videos filmed in Ukraine have shown powerful M109L firing at Russian positions. These videos testify to the importance of Italy’s contribution to military resistance operations, the publication says. According to sources of the publication, a total of sixty howitzers have already been provided to Kyiv or will be delivered in the near future.

Italy and France promised to transfer SAMP/T-MAMBA systems to Ukraine; the Ukrainian military have already most likely been trained to use them. In addition, Italy planned to transfer other air-defence systems.”

Defense and recovery: PM Shmyhal outlines results of visit to USA, Canada, Ukrinform reports. “Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined the results of the visit of the Ukrainian government team to the USA and Canada. As the PM posted on Telegram, the first visit of the government team to Canada took place this week, where productive meetings were held with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. We renew the free trade agreement. We have assurances about another package of military support, Shmyhal wrote.

Canada also adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, in particular, against the Volga-Dnepr company. Preparations are underway for the confiscation of AN-124 aircraft and other assets of the aggressor in Canada and their transfer in favor of Ukraine. The USA also imposed sanctions on 120 legal entities and individuals, including representatives of Rosatom.

According to Shmyhal, substantive meetings were held with the US secretaries of defence, the Treasury, commerce, and transportation of the United States in Washington, D.C. We strengthen coordination on all urgent issues. We prepare for a counteroffensive, the liberation of territories, and their further restoration. We have absolute support from our American partners, the Prime Minister emphasized.

Agreements were signed with the World Bank, USAID, and DFC. The WB allocates $200 million for energy restoration, and the DFC will help attract private investments to restore the economy. In addition, Boeing company relieved the Ukrainian companies of $200 million in obligations.

With the online participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, a ministerial round table discussion was held at the Spring Meetings. We received assurances from the G7 countries of additional support in the amount of more than $5 billion. Switzerland will also provide CHF 1.8 billion over the next six years. Denmark creates a special fund and plans to fill it with EUR 1 billion. Spain, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and the Netherlands will provide additional support to Ukraine, Shmyhal noted.

The meetings with the Prime Minister of Poland, the finance ministers of Great Britain, Germany, France, the heads of the IMF, the World Bank, the EIB and other high-ranking officials were held. Key topics: recovery, sanctions, financial support.”

US discussing mechanisms to transfer frozen Russian assets for rebuilding of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “I think Russia should pay for the damage it has done to Ukraine. So that’s a responsibility that I think the global community expects Russia to bear. This is something we are discussing with our partners. But, you know, there are legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets and we’re discussing with our partners what might lie in the future. But I think that’s the right to happen that Russia should pay for the damages that it’s caused [to Ukraine], she said, commenting on whether Russia should pay for the rebuilding of Ukraine with its frozen central bank reserves.

Yellen also noted that two goals had already been achieved due to the introduction of sanctions against Moscow – revenues have lowered and Russia is being deprived of the equipment it needs to conduct the war.

On the revenue side, our price caps that we’ve put in place on Russian oil have lowered the revenues that Putin is receiving by roughly 40% over the last year. He expected to have budget surpluses. He now has very large budget deficits. In terms of equipment, we have had great success in depriving him of the equipment that he needs to conduct this war. This is due to our export controls. And importantly, it’s not just the United States acting alone. It’s that we have strong coalition partners who are working together to put in place sanctions, exports controls and working jointly on enforcement, she added.”

New Developments

Pentagon Leaks: New twists in a familiar plot, The New York Times “As Ukraine prepares for a long-anticipated counteroffensive that could usher in a new phase of the nearly [110]-month war, the documents are focusing heightened attention on Ukraine’s challenges, the shortcomings in Western military aid and the uncertainty of what comes next. Whether Ukraine’s Western allies are going to be able to deliver what Kyiv needs in this crucial moment is a major open question. European officials say they are working to speed more artillery shells to Ukraine, but are acknowledgingthat they may not be able to reach the goal of delivering one million rounds this year. […] From many points of view, this leak is really useful, and good, even I can say good for Ukraine, said Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of Parliament in the opposition European Solidarity party. He said that unless Ukraine’s Western backers rushed to provide more than what he called incremental support, then everything can go to waste, because so much is at stake today.” G7 shows Putin its resolute stance on Ukraine, Ukrinform “The Group of Seven must prove to the Russian president that he will never achieve his goals in Ukraine. This was stated by Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock […]. As a crisis team on a long-term mission, the G7 last year confronted Russian aggression with one barrier after another: winter aid for people in Ukraine, Russia sanctions and oil price caps. With our support, Ukraine survived the Russian energy war and the winter offensive, Baerbock said. She noted that during the meeting in Japan, the G7 representatives will confirm and strengthen their commitments. At the moment it is about showing Putin our determination that he will not achieve his goals including due to exhaustion and fatigue, the diplomat said.” Putin, Chinese defence minister hail military cooperation, Reuters “Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a “no limits” partnership. Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.” Intelligence leaks not affected cooperation between United States and partners – Blinken, Ukrinform reports, citing Voice of America. “The recent leaks of the highly classified information on Russia’s war in Ukraine and intelligence operations have not affected cooperation between the United States and its partners. The relevant statement was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]. We have engaged with our allies and partners since these leaks came out, and we have done so at high levels, and we have made clear our commitment to safeguarding intelligence and our commitment to our security partnerships. What I’ve heard so far at least is an appreciation for the steps that we’re taking, and it’s not affected our cooperation, Blinken said.” Ukraine minister: G7 support crucial for longer war with Russia, Reuters “A new international economic support package of $115 billion gives Ukraine more confidence that it can prevail in battling Russia’s invasion, amid growing recognition that the war could continue for longer than expected, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Saturday. Marchenko said Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers assured him during this week’s International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington that they will support Ukraine for as long as needed, a shift from last year, when there was more pressure for Ukraine to agree to end the war. […] It helps us tremendously because it provides certainty that the IMF, together with G7 nations and supporters of Ukraine, will step in with money to cover our needs for four years, he said. Compared with the last spring meetings, I’m feeling more confident that we can prevail in this war.” European Commission on banning import of Ukrainian grain: Unilateral actions of EU member states are unacceptable, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Commission spokesman Arianna Podesta in a comment to Polish news agency PAP. “After Hungary and Poland banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, the European Commission said that trade policy belongs to the exclusive competence of the EU and unilateral actions of states are unacceptable. […] On Saturday, 15 April, the Hungarian government announced a temporary ban on imports of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine after a similar move by Poland amid rising prices. Prior to this, the Polish government decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June in order to protect the Polish agricultural sector.”

Bulgaria considers imposing ban on grain imports from Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Bulgaria, referring to Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev. “Following the example of Poland and Hungary, Bulgaria considers imposing a ban on the import of Ukrainian-produced grain. Bulgarian interests must be protected. Moreover, now that two countries have already acted in this way, if we do not react, the accumulations [of grain – Ed.] on Bulgarian territory could become even bigger, Gechev said. […] In fact, Sofia asked Brussels to respond to this problem back in September 2022. Gechev mentioned that, on Tuesday, there will be communication with the president, who is directly involved in this situation”