Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 122: Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine, some from Belarus. ~~

The Russian invaders fire more than 40 missiles at Ukraine, some from Belarusian territory. Explosions are reported in Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Chernihiv Oblasts. The hottest sectors of the front are the southern and southeastern directions from Sievierodonetsk. The Ukrainian resistance assassinates a Russian collaborator in Kherson. Russia condemns the EU’s decision to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates. The EU allocated 9 billion Euros of aid to Ukraine. The US announced an additional $450 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Daily overview — Summary report, June 24

According to military expert Roman Ponomarenko, as of June 24, the main focus is on the Luhansk Oblast once again. The Ukrainian army began retreating from Sievierodonetsk, withdrawing personnel only. It is not possible to evacuate equipment and heavy weapons as all bridges are destroyed. Other details of the withdrawal are currently unknown. Ponomarenko believes this decision was long overdue, and Ukraine should have surrendered the city long ago, evacuating troops and equipment. It is currently unclear how many troops are still in Sievierodonetsk. Russian troops are rushing to attack Lysychansk from the south but the Ukrainian army restrains the attack. In the afternoon, the Russians reported that Lysychansk was surrounded, but as of now, this information has not been confirmed. The Ukrainian army controls the important route Siversk — Lysychansk and the Russian invaders continue to fire at it, while also firing and bombing Siversk. Russian troops continue to clear the surrounded army in the Hirske-Zolote area. In the Hirske-Zolote area, the previously reported retreat of the Ukrainian army was not confirmed. Under the existing conditions, some detachments had to cover the retreat. They detained the Russian army for two days, preventing the invaders from taking control of Hirske and Zolote, the main points of resistance. Ukrainians are fighting in full encirclement and with little hope of unblocking. The situation in the Luhansk Oblast remains extremely difficult. Lysychansk is facing an encirclement threat. Sievierodonetsk will fall soon. The Russian army is approaching from the South. The supply routes are under the threat of blockade. Under the current circumstances, the chances of successfully defending Lysychansk are minimal. If the Ukrainian army surrenders Lysychansk, which would be appropriate under the circumstances, the last outpost in the Luhansk Oblast will be the sector Bakhmut — Soledar. No significant changes were reported at the fronts. Near Izium and Marinka, the Ukrainian troops repulsed another Russian offensive. In the Kherson Oblast, in the area of Vysokopillia, the Ukrainian army pushed the Russian invaders from their positions. The Russians had to flee to the village of Olhino. The success of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson Oblast is of great importance now, especially in light of the situation in the Luhansk region.

Russian Invasion map. June 24, 2022. Credit: Ukraine War Mapper

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, June 25, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.

According to information from the General Staff as of 06.00 25.06.2022, supplemented by its [18:00 assessment].

Show the Content Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on military and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation regarding the activities of the armed forces of the republic of belarus has not changed significantly. The threat of using missile weapons from the territory of this country remains. In the Siversky direction, to cover the russian-Ukrainian border, in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy holds up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Tank and 20th Combined Arms Army, as well as airborne units. The enemy fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Buchka in the Chernihiv oblast and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy Oblast. The occupiers continue the fortification equipment of defensive positions in the border areas of Bryansk region. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining previously occupied positions. It carried out artillery shelling on elements of infrastructure in the areas of the city of Kharkiv and the Vyaliv Water-reservoir. The actions of the enemy assault group in the area of ​​the settlement of Uda were decisively suppressed by our soldiers. The enemy retreated. Inflicted an air strike from Ka-52 helicopters near the village of Yavirske. In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy focused its efforts on conducting an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna. The enemy fired on our positions near Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Dibrovne and Bohorodychne. It is trying to storm Dovhenke — Mazanivka, the battle continues. It struck an air strike near Dibrovne. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy’s main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and regrouping troops. It did not take any active actions in the Kramatorsk direction. It carried out fire damage to our units with mortars and jet artillery in the areas of Raihorodok and Starodubivka. In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired artillery shells at the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Spirne, and Vovchoyarivka. They launched an air strike near Lysychansk and tried to block the city from the south. In order to displace our units, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Metolkino, Syrotyne and Voronove. In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped the onslaught of enemy infantry in the direction of Volodymyrivka — Pokrovske. After the fire, the enemy withdrew. Units from the 5th Combined Arms Army are occupying the offensive in the direction of Pylypchatyne — Pokrovske, and the fighting continues. In the direction of Roty — Vershyna, the enemy advanced one kilometer. In order to facilitate the actions of the group in the direction of concentrating the main efforts, the occupiers are trying to conduct restraining actions in the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, and Novopavlivka directions and keep the occupied frontiers. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, it conducts defense. The enemy tried to take control of the section of the road Yasynuvata — Kostiantynivka — fought in the direction of Vasylivka — Kamyanka. Our defenders rebuffed. The enemy retreated with losses. In the South Buh direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. They are conducting reconnaissance, improving the engineering equipment of the positions and trying to prevent the regrouping of our troops. To restore the previously lost position, by forces to the company’s tactical group, the enemy led an offensive in the direction of Potomkine — Vysokopillya, Kherson oblast, had no success, retreated. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near the village of Starosillya. In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy is holding four carriers of Caliber naval-based cruise missiles in readiness to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue. The guerrilla movement is intensifying in the temporarily occupied territories.

Military Updates

The main goals of the Russian invaders at the moment:

to reach the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts;

hold the occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts;

ensure the stability of the land corridor to the occupied Crimea.

In Donbas, the Russian invaders concentrated forces and means in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russians took control of Hirske, the “pocket” has now been fully occupied.

The Ukrainian army withdrew in an organized and coordinated manner from Sievierodonetsk, Hirske, and Zolote. The General Staff does not comment on the information about the possible withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Sievierodonetsk, since this is now the most “hot” area of the front.

Video of ruins of central Popasna, Luhansk Oblast Ukrainian troops left the city on 8 May after two months of heavy fighting. Most of the buildings in the city have been destroyed by the multiple Russian artillery, rocket, missile, aircraft attacks.https://t.co/IkHelKzsO2 pic.twitter.com/TkV9xcXYX8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 24, 2022

Ukrainians took back control of Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Novomaiors’ke, Shevchenko, and Yehorivka.

Near Lysychansk, the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian assault. Russians launched airstrikes at the roads and bridges leading to Lysychansk. The bridge was damaged. Only passenger vehicles can pass and trucks cannot deliver supplies into the city.

️In Sloviansk, only 23,000–24,000 people remain, a quarter of the city’s population. The evacuation continues.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1540477117867098112

In the Kharkiv Oblast, Russian invaders carried out more shelling overnight to avoid being pushed back to the Russian border. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) heightened their activities, pursuing the same goal, according to the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

In the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian invaders shelled the territory from MLRS, hitting infrastructure facilities.

The Kryvyi Rih Oblast was under fire.

In the Zhytomyr Oblast, more than 10 explosions are reported.

In the Chernihiv Oblast, Russian invaders shelled Desna with 10–15 missiles.

In the Lviv Oblast, Russians launched rockets overnight.

In the Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian invaders carried out more shelling overnight. Ukrainian attack aircraft and helicopters launched airstrikes on clusters of Russian invaders.

In the Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian army pushed the Russian invaders back. In Kherson, Ukrainian resistance blew up a car of Dmytro Savluchenko, a pro-Russian activist from the Shariy party, killing the collaborator.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1540246218978332672

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, Russia continues to block Ukraine’s sea access. Russian forces are under orders to blockade Odesa and Ochakiv, two major Ukrainian ports, and are mining the Black Sea. In the Black Sea, four missile-carrying ships are ready for action. The threat of missile strikes is high.

Russian aviation inflicted a massive strike on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. Explosions were reported in the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr Oblasts. “The scheme used to be like this: aircraft take off from the airfields of the Russian Federation, enter the airspace of Belarus, fly up close to the border with Ukraine, launch missiles while in flight over Belarus (so that it is not shot down), and turn around… to return back to the Russian Federation,” according to the monitoring group Belarusian Gayun.

Belarusian troops are strengthening defense positions in the areas bordering Ukraine and European countries. The threat of rocket attacks from Belarus remains.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Ukraine is likely re-configuring its defense of the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk sector, as Russian armored units continue to make creeping gains on the southern edge of the build-up area.

Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine. These include the commander of Airborne Forces (VDV) General-Colonel Andrei Serdyukov; and commander of Southern Group of Forces (GF) General of the Army Alexandr Dvornikov. Dvornikov was also for a time probably acting as an overall operational commander.

Command of the SGF is likely to transfer to Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin, as SGF continues to perform a central part in Russia’s offensive in the Donbas. For over thirty years, Surovikin’s career has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Monday 25 June, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

34530 killed soldiers (+100)

1507 tanks (+3)

3637 APV (+5)

759 artillery systems (+3)

216 aircraft and 183 helicopters

14 boats and cutters

Humanitarian

Russia is waging a cynical grain war, using it as a tool to make food prices skyrocketing and destabilize entire countries, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. “Our message as the G7 is very clear: We do not accept that the Russian war of aggression is making the world suffer from starvation. … Even though this hunger crisis exacerbated by the Russian war of aggression is not something that we have caused, as G7 partners, we look with our international friends [at] what Russia is doing.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1540367989635178496

Left-bank district of Mariupol is completely cut off from water supply, and tap water is limited in the other parts of the city, according to Piotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

️Environmental

Next year the world will face a global catastrophe. According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, due to the growing global food shortage caused by the war in Ukraine, and the rise in prices for fertilizers, fuel, and food products, the world will face multiple food crises and famine this year.

The US published satellite images of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s second-largest grain terminal near Mykolaiv. Three silos and a conveyor system that ensures the loading of grain onto ships were destroyed and the capacity of the terminal decreased by at least a third, reported The Guardian.

Every day, Russian occupiers take out more than 1000 tons of wheat from the temporarily occupied Melitopol, said Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Syrian mercenaries have been noticed in occupied Melitopol – mayor Fedoriv, citing locals The Syrians, based in Aviation town city district, are dressed in Russian fatigues https://t.co/jzo22R3Byx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 22, 2022

About 3,000 dolphins died in the Black Sea due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Underwater explosions affect the ability of animals to navigate. Because of this, dolphins also cannot find fish for themselves and die of hunger.

Legal

In Melitopol, more than 500 people have been abducted in the last four months, said the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

Support

The US announced an additional $450 million in military aid to Ukraine. The White House authorized on Thursday an additional $450 million in military aid for Ukraine, which is set to receive four more rocket artillery launchers that the government in Kyiv has said are needed to repulse Russian troops in Donbas.

The EU has allocated 9 billion euros to Ukraine to pay for a number of public services in connection with the budget deficit as a result of Russia’s aggression, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The EU allocated 9 billion Euros to Ukraine, twitted Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. “This transition will give the market, businesses, and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports — which make up 8% of UK demand,” twitted UK Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwartenga. “The market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with nearly 70% of it currently unable to find a buyer. Finally, while the UK is not dependent on Russian natural gas — 4% of our supply — I am exploring options to end this altogether.”

New developments

Ukraine, Moldova to restore railway connection on the Berezyne-Basarabeasca stretch bypassing Russian-occupied Transnistria This will give Ukraine additional opportunities for the export/import of products through Romanian ports.https://t.co/9PQtUCe1IP pic.twitter.com/XGm4easmZ0 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 24, 2022

EU leaders prepare contingency plans in case Russia further reduces or cuts gas supplies.

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved a resolution to include Russia in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The final decision will be made by the Joe Biden administration.

China’s and India’s purchases of discounted Russian oil are undermining efforts to isolate Moscow and upending energy markets.

Russia has condemned the European Union’s decision to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said: “With the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries, the European Union has confirmed that it continues to actively exploit the CIS on a geopolitical level, to use it to ‘contain’ Russia,” referring to Russia’s sphere of influence within the Commonwealth of Independent States, consisting of former Soviet countries.

Canada will seize and dispose of assets sanctioned as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Canadian government will use the funds from seized assets to support Ukraine.

“Ukraine is running out of shells for the majority of its artillery in part because of an eight-year-long clandestine Russian campaign of bullying and sabotage, according to Ukrainian experts. Russia is firing more than 60,000 shells per day, which is 10 times more than the Ukrainians, according to Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Malar. Most of Ukraine’s artillery relies on the same 122mm- and 152mm-caliber rounds that Russia uses, but outside of Russia very little supply exists,” the Washington Post reports.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1540423262974267393

The BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — said they support talks between Russia and Ukraine in a joint statement published on the Kremlin’s website, as reported by CNN.

Assessment

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of Thursday 24 June: Ukrainian officials ordered a controlled withdrawal of troops from Sievierodonetsk on June 24. Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhiy Haidai announced that Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from “broken positions” in Sievierodonetsk to prevent further personnel losses and maintain a stronger defense elsewhere.[1] Sievierodonetsk Regional Military Administration Head Roman Vlasenko stated that several Ukrainian units remain in Sievierodonetsk as of June 24, but Ukrainian forces will complete the full withdrawal in “a few days.”[2] An unnamed Pentagon official noted that Ukrainian withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk will allow Ukrainian troops to secure better defensive positions and further wear down Russian manpower and equipment.[3] The Pentagon official noted that Russian forces pushing on Sievierodonetsk already show signs of “wear and tear” and “debilitating morale,” which will only further slow Russian offensive operations in Donbas. Russian forces have been attempting to seize Sievierodonetsk since at least March 13, exhausting their forces and equipment over three months.[4] Ukrainian forces will likely maintain their defenses around Lysychansk and continue to exhaust Russian troops after the fall of Sievierodonetsk. Ukrainian forces will occupy higher ground in Lysychansk, which may allow them to repel Russian attacks for some time if the Russians are unable to encircle or isolate them. Russian forces in Sievierodonetsk will also need to complete river crossings from the east, which will require additional time and effort. Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) Head Leonid Pasechnik claimed that Russian forces will completely encircle Lysychansk in the next two or three days after fully interdicting Ukrainian ground lines of communications (GLOCs).[5] Russian forces have successfully secured access to Ukrainian GLOCs along the Hirske-Lysychansk highway by breaking through Hirske on June 24, but Russian forces will need to cut Ukrainian logistics routes from Bakhmut and Siversk to fully isolate Lysychansk. Russian forces are likely to face challenges completing a larger encirclement around Lysychansk due to a failed river crossing in Bilohorivka, northwest of Lysychansk, in early May. Ukrainian forces will likely conduct a deliberate withdrawal from Lysychansk if Russian forces threaten Ukrainian strongholds in the area. Ukrainian intelligence warned that Russian forces will carry out false-flag attacks in Belarus to draw Belarusian forces into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that Russian sabotage groups and mercenaries arrived in Mozyr, Belarus, to detonate apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure around the city.[6] The GUR noted that Russian saboteurs will follow a pattern similar to apartment bombings in Chechnya in the early 2000s. Ukrainian officials have previously reported on possible false-flag attacks in Belarus throughout the past four months. Unidentified assailants resumed attacks against Russian military recruitment centers on June 24, indicating intensifying discontent with covert mobilization. Russian outlet Baza reported two incidents where unknown attackers threw Molotov Cocktails at military recruitment offices in Belgorod City and Perm on June 24.[7] Baza also reported that Belgorod Oblast Police started a search for four contract servicemen — one sergeant and three ordinary soldiers–who have deserted their military unit stationed in Belgorod Oblast.[8] Key Takeaways Russian forces continued to drive north to Lysychansk and have likely encircled Ukrainian troops in Hirske-Zolote.

Ukrainian officials announced that Ukrainian forces are fighting their last battles in the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk before withdrawing from the city.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations west of Izium and north of Sloviansk. Russian forces will likely prioritize encircling Ukrainian troops in Lysychansk and interdicting remaining GLOCs northwest of the city before resuming a full-scale offensive operation on Sloviansk.

Ukrainian forces are continuing to launch counteroffensive operations along the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border and are threatening Russian forces in Kherson City.

Ukrainian partisans continued to attack Russian collaborators in Kherson City.

