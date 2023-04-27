Russian troops established fighting positions on the roofs of occupied reactor buildings — UK Intelligence

Imagery shows that by March 2023, Russian forces had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the UK Intelligence update states.



“The move highly likely increases the chances of damage to ZNPP safety systems if fighting takes place around ZNPP. However, direct catastrophic damage to the reactors is unlikely under most plausible scenarios involving infantry weapons because the structures are very heavily reinforced,” the Inelligence states. https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1651456287408832512

Tags: nuclear power plant