Russo-Ukrainian war, day 692: Zelenskyy presents Ukraine peace plan in Davos and calls for confiscation of Russian assets

9 reasons negotiations with Russia are utterly pointless. Despite over 200 rounds of negotiations since 2014, Russia continues to escalate its war against Ukraine, demonstrating it only sees talks as a means to force surrender.

How Ukraine built a volunteer hacker army from scratch. Volunteer Ukrainian hackers have inflicted over $1 billion in damage on Russia, outmaneuvering its cyber defenses through constantly adapting, coordinated attacks.

Military

Reuters: Ukrainian troops on “active defense,” can still surprise, Ukraine ground commander says. Ukraine’s General Syrskyi notes the rarity of battalion-level offensives, influenced by increased drone usage on the battlefield, says Ukrainian troops are on active defense on the eastern front.

Ukrainian troops are holding defense south of Bakhmut in extreme cold, only 200 meters away from Russians (video). The first Ukrainian positions south of Bakhmut are only 200 meters away from Russians across the canal. Russian troops are trying to regain lost land and dig in, but Ukrainians have higher ground to target them on the move.

As of 16 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 372090 (+1110) Tanks: 6113 (+24) APV: 11358 (+36) Artillery systems: 8801 (+30) MLRS: 961 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 653 (+3) Aircraft: 331 (+2) Helicopters: 324 UAV: 6877 (+12) Cruise missiles: 1816 (+1) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 11731 (+33)



Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian intel: Russia’s recent missile attacks targeted Ukraine’s defense industry. Ukrainian military intelligence notes a shift in Russian targeting, moving from Ukraine’s energy sector last winter to its defense industry facilities, with the threat to the energy sector looming.

UK intel: Russia’s eastern assaults bog down as Ukraine stymies encirclements, maintains bridgehead in south. Russia has been unable to capitalize on Donbas gains to encircle towns or dislodge Ukrainian marines from southern bridgehead, per UK Defense Ministry.

International

European Parliament to vote on resolution on stripping Hungary of EU voting rights. The European Parliament is set to vote on the resolution on 18 January.

Zelenskyy meets with global leaders and investors at Davos, calls for confiscation of Russian assets. In a busy day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia, discussed Ukraine’s security and economic prospects, and said that reducing support for Ukraine would only prolong the war.

Protesters in Australia demand sending retired helicopters to Ukraine instead of paying for dismantling them — ABC Australia. Ukraine officially requested the aircraft but “didn’t get any reply yet,” the ambassador said.

Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex working almost 24/7 for Ukraine, Defense Minister says. Bulgaria’s defense industry aims to produce ammunition for Ukraine based on Soviet standards and expand capabilities for NATO-standard ammunition, with EU support, per Bulgaria’s Defense Minister.

Humanitarian and social impact

UN: 26.5% surge in Ukraine civilian casualties in December due to intensified Russian air attacks. UN report links the increase in civilian casualties to escalated missile attacks by Russian armed forces, with 592 Ukrainian civilians killed and injured in December.

Russia launches missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city (VIDEO). At least 17 people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on 16 January.

Police: Russia bombs Donetsk’s New York, injuring three. Russians injured at least three in New York, Donetsk Oblast, hitting the settlement with four 500kg bombs.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine reallocates reserve funds to buy ammo and drones amid US aid freeze. Facing a critical shortage of ammunition, Ukraine’s government has decided to spend an additional $20 million from its reserve fund to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine passes law to enhance military readiness and veteran welfare. The Ukrainian parliament approved a law that will create a unified electronic database of persons liable for military service and issue combatant certificates for Ukrainian veterans, as part of the country’s efforts to modernize its defense sector amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

New developments

Belarus to use nuclear weapons in new military doctrine. Belarus is preparing a new military doctrine that allows the use of nuclear weapons, which were deployed by Russia on its territory last year.

