The Latest

Ukraine reallocates reserve funds to buy ammo and drones amid US aid freeze

Facing a critical shortage of ammunition, Ukraine’s government has decided to spend an additional $20 million from its reserve fund to strengthen the Ukrainian army.
bySerge Havrylets
16/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian defenders on the frontline. Photo via Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram
On 16 January, Ukraine’s government allocated an additional 792 million Ukrainian hryvnias (around $20 million) from the state budget reserve fund to purchase more ammunition and drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Amid a halt to US military support for Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has reallocated funds from reserve funds to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

“Military units distribute these additional funds for very urgent needs. For the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers, and drones,” the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said. “We are strengthening our army to effectively counter the enemy, to liberate and defend our lands, and to win as soon as possible,” he added.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister explained that this is additional funding for each brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in proportion to the personal income tax paid by Ukrainian taxpayers in December 2023.

Earlier today, the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Ukrainian Army has to prioritize defense along the 1,000-km eastern front due to a lack of ammunition.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
