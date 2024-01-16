Ukraine reallocates reserve funds to buy ammo and drones amid US aid freeze

On 16 January, Ukraine’s government allocated an additional 792 million Ukrainian hryvnias (around $20 million) from the state budget reserve fund to purchase more ammunition and drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Amid a halt to US military support for Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has reallocated funds from reserve funds to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

“Military units distribute these additional funds for very urgent needs. For the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers, and drones,” the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said. “We are strengthening our army to effectively counter the enemy, to liberate and defend our lands, and to win as soon as possible,” he added.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister explained that this is additional funding for each brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in proportion to the personal income tax paid by Ukrainian taxpayers in December 2023.

Earlier today, the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Ukrainian Army has to prioritize defense along the 1,000-km eastern front due to a lack of ammunition.

