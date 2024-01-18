Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov cancels France visit

The Ukrainian official was set to arrive in Paris on 18 January.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
18/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine defense minister resignation
Rustem Umerov. Photo: Holos Ukrainy
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has canceled his visit to France over security concerns, where the launch of an artillery coalition to aid Ukraine was set to take place. This was confirmed by the French Ministry of Defense. 

Umerov’s cancellation comes amidst hesitancy from the West over further support for Ukraine, with €50 billion stuck in limbo in the EU and $60 billion held up in the US

During his visit, Umerov and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu were to tour Nexter factories in Bourges, where CAESAR self-propelled howitzers are produced, as well as visit the MBDA missile shipyard in Selles-Saint-Denis. The Ukrainian Defense Minister will now participate remotely via video link.

The artillery coalition to aid Ukraine is led jointly by France and the US under the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, established at the Ramstein format. The coalition was set up to provide for Ukraine’s short-term and long-term defense needs.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts