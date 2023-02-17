France gives Ukraine its latest Akeron MP anti-tank missile systems

France handed Ukraine Akeron MP anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) of the fifth generation/ Source: Facebook

France handed Ukraine Akeron anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) of the fifth generation, as reported by OpexNews, referencing the statement by Vice President of the Committee on National Defense and Armed Forces Jean-Louis Thiériot on Twitter. However, there were no previous reports of this.

According to him, France has supplied Ukraine with an unspecified number of anti-tank missile systems and missiles.

“I don’t think sending five Jaguars is a real game changer. What is clear today is that the equipment we are sending is good and working. The Caesar howitzers, Mistrals, and Akeron MPs being sent are doing a very good job,” stated Jean-Louis Thiériot

🇫🇷🇺🇦 "Je ne pense pas qu’envoyer cinq Jaguar soit un véritable game changer. Ce qui est clair aujourd’hui, c’est que les matériels que nous envoyons sont bons et fonctionnent. Les canons #CAESAr, les Mistral et les AKERON MP envoyés font un très bon travail." @JL_Thieriot pic.twitter.com/6oJSJySaUD — OpexNews (@OpexNews) February 15, 2023

Akeron MP is a French fifth-generation, network-enabled ATGM system. The ATGM integrates command guidance and fire-and-forget operating modules. In addition, Akeron MP also features third-party targeting for indirect firing scenarios via its lock-on after launch for non-line-of-sight (NLOS) use.

The Akeron MP entered service in France in 2017. It was designed by MBDA France to replace the Franco-West German anti-tank guided missile system MILAN and the US-made advanced anti-tank weapon system-medium (AAWS-M) FGM-148 Javelin.

It is designed for infantry. Hence, it is a man-portable air defense system. Akeron MP has a range of up to 5 kilometers when installed on combat vehicles.

As a reminder, France has sent Ukraine the first company of 14 AMX-10RC light tanks. It is reported that their crews have already completed their training.

France has prioritized providing Ukraine with air defense systems, artillery, and tanks.

Tags: ATGM, France, military aid to Ukraine