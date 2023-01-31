France to supply 12 additional CAESAR self-propelled guns to Ukraine – Le Monde

A Caesar howitzer in the service of the Ukrainian Army. Photo: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov 

France is going to supply 12 additional Caesar guns to Ukraine “in the coming weeks,” those will be “financed as part of the support fund of 200 million euros,” according to the French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, Le Monde reports. Previously, France donated 18 Caesar medium-range self-propelled guns to Ukraine.

In mid-January, Denmark promised to deliver all of its 19 Caesar guns.

Denmark to donate all of its 19 French-produced Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

 

