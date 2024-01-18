The first Ukraine-NATO meeting of Chiefs of Defence took place without Zaluzhnyi

On 17 January, the first ever meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in military format at the level of Chiefs of Defence took place in Brussels. However, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi did not take part.

According to sources from Ukrainska Pravda, the General instead attended a military briefing with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, which likely signals Zaluzhnyi’s priorities.

Ukraine was represented by Major General Serhiy Salkutsan, although earlier plans stipulated that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi would join the meeting via video link.

“He briefed on the current situation on the battlefield, highlighted the priority needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, called for increased weapons supplies, including air defence systems and missiles,” said the Mission of Ukraine to NATO in a Facebook post.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was established at the NATO Vilnius Summit in July 2023 to serve as a high-level forum for joint consultations, decision-making, and practical cooperation between NATO and Ukraine.

