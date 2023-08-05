Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia attacked Ukraine using Kinzhal missiles

byBohdan Ben
05/08/2023
At around 16:30, Russia attacked Ukraine using its high-speed Kinzhal missiles and ordinary ballistic and cruise missiles. Air alert was announced all over Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia aimed at the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the west of Ukraine and the Motor Sich plant in the south.

Ukraine’s Air Force notifications show Russia launched at least three Kinzhal missiles toward central Ukrainian regions. Most likely, kinzhals were directed towards Ukraine’s strategic Starokostiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, where Ukraine’s aircraft was based.

Russia already tried to attack this airfield on 26 July 2023 and reportedly hit some objects there, causing explosions.

In addition, other ballistic missiles were launched from Belarus and from the Black Sea area. Explosions were reported over Ukraine’s Zhytomyr and Zaporizhzhia Obalsts.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast administration, Yuriy Malashko, Russians hit unspecified objects near the city, where rescuers began working. Later Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians aimed at Motor Sich plant producing helicopter engines near Zaporizhzhia.

The total number of missiles that Russia launched and those that were shot down wasn’t reported yet.

