Drones attack Russia’s Morozovsk air base (video)

Suicide drones attacked the Morozovsk military air base in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, resulting in powerful explosions and fires.
byYuri Zoria
22/07/2024
2 minute read
drones attack russia's morozovsk air base smoke from fire russia after uav 22 july 2024 astra telegram channel rostov oblast
Smoke from a fire in Morozovsk, Russia, after a UAV attack on an air base. 22 July 2024. Photo: Astra Telegram channel.
Drones attack Russia’s Morozovsk air base (video)

On July 22, the Russian Morozovsk military air base in Rostov Oblast was hit by a suicide drone attack, causing significant explosions and fires, as reported by Militarnyi and captured in eyewitness videos. Videos posted online show two drones flying over Morozovsk at dawn, followed by powerful explosions.

The video clips published by locals show multiple drones heading towards the Morozovsk air base, as they say in the footage.

 

The Russian Astra Telegram channel reported that the drones specifically targeted the military base near the city.

UAVs struck a military airfield in Morozovsk, Rostov Region. A fire started there, but no other details are available at the moment,” Astra wrote at about 8:00.

Following the attack, images and reports of smoke rising from the site circulated online, with local eyewitnesses confirming a fire at the base. Details on the extent of the damage remain unclear. Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed that Russian air defenses intercepted 47 drones in the region, with debris allegedly causing minor fires, which were quickly extinguished.

Drones damage energy infrastructure in Russia’s Volgograd and Rostov oblasts

Militarnyi notes that the base hosts Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as Su-30 and Su-35 fighters.

This is not the first drone attack on the Morozovsk base, which houses the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment and Russian fighter jets used in operations against Ukraine. The most recent attacks occurred in April and June.  

