Ukrainian troops are holding defense south of Bakhmut in extreme cold, only 200 meters away from Russians (video)

The first Ukrainian positions south of Bakhmut are only 200 meters away from Russians across the canal. Russian troops are trying to regain lost land and dig in, but Ukrainians have higher ground to target them on the move.
byBohdan Ben
16/01/2024
Screenshot from the video reporting by Novynarnia.
The soldier, the callsign Singer, is originally from Donetsk. After his city was occupied in 2014, he moved to Balakliya in the neighboring Kharkiv region. Still, in 2022, Russians occupied Balakliya as well, locked Singer in the basement, and tortured him, as he says with humor, “a bit.” He joined the Armed Forces immediately after they liberated Balakliya in September 2022.

His 28th brigade bears the name of the Knights of the Winter campaign. That is why winter should be more advantageous for them while some rest can be taken in summer, soldiers joke, melting ice to make a coffee.

Humor is the armor of mind. Otherwise, it will be completely sad,” Singer says.

Read more:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
