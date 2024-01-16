Ukrainian troops are holding defense south of Bakhmut in extreme cold, only 200 meters away from Russians (video)

The first Ukrainian positions south of Bakhmut are only 200 meters away from Russians across the canal. Russian troops are trying to regain lost land and dig in.



"Humor is the armor of mind. Otherwise, it will be completely sad," says the soldier, melting ice to make a coffee.… pic.twitter.com/LgOU9WvAAG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 16, 2024

The soldier, the callsign Singer, is originally from Donetsk. After his city was occupied in 2014, he moved to Balakliya in the neighboring Kharkiv region. Still, in 2022, Russians occupied Balakliya as well, locked Singer in the basement, and tortured him, as he says with humor, “a bit.” He joined the Armed Forces immediately after they liberated Balakliya in September 2022.

His 28th brigade bears the name of the Knights of the Winter campaign. That is why winter should be more advantageous for them while some rest can be taken in summer, soldiers joke, melting ice to make a coffee.

“Humor is the armor of mind. Otherwise, it will be completely sad,” Singer says.

