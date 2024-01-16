Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

European Parliament to vote on resolution on stripping Hungary of EU voting rights

The European Parliament is set to vote on the resolution on 18 January.
byIryna Voichuk
16/01/2024
2 minute read
Viktor Orban EU Council
Viktor Orban making his way to the EU Council in December 2018. Credit:Council of the European Union/Facebook
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The European Parliament has agreed on a resolution that proposes stripping Hungary of its EU Council voting rights. On 16 January, Member of the European Parliament Petri Sarvamaa announced this development on his X/Twitter account.

The EU’s attempt to secure a crucial €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine faced a setback as Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, vetoed the proposal on 15 December 2023.

According to Sarvamaa, the parliament is set to vote on this resolution on Thursday, 18 January.

“Delivering on our promises: the final letter has now been sent to the President of the Parliament,” Sarvamaa wrote.

The resolution’s primary focus is the initiation of procedures under Article 7.2 of the EU Treaty to strip Hungary of its voting rights and to start a parliamentary investigation into the legality of the European Commission’s decision to unfreeze €10 billion in funds for Hungary in December 2023, as reported by Euractiv.

Article 7.2 allows the Parliament, with a two-thirds majority approval, to call on Hungary to answer before the European Council on its breaches of the rule of law. This could lead to the suspension of Hungary’s voting rights. The draft agreement of the resolution, as obtained by Euractiv, also directs the Committee on Legal Affairs to take the necessary steps to review the legality of the Commission’s decision before the Court of Justice.

“We are also sending a strong signal to the Commission: If they simply distribute billions of euros in order to evade Hungary’s vetoes, they will not get away with it. (…). Because the rule of law does not work in Hungary, the European Parliament is now launching this lawsuit against the Commission,” Green MEP Daniel Freund told Euractiv.

However, the move to restrict Hungary’s rights within the EU faces opposition. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has pledged to veto any decisions aimed at limiting Hungary’s rights in the European Union.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts