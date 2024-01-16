Eng
Ukraine passes law to enhance military readiness and veteran welfare

The Ukrainian parliament approved a law that will create a unified electronic database of persons liable for military service and issue combatant certificates for Ukrainian veterans, as part of the country’s efforts to modernize its defense sector amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
bySerge Havrylets
16/01/2024
A session of the Ukrainian Parliament, or the Verkhovna Rada. Photo: 112.ua
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) supported the law no. 10062 on creating a unified electronic database of persons liable for military service and the automatic issuance of combatant certificates for Ukrainian combat veterans, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reported.

This law is part of the Ukrainian government’s attempts to amend Ukraine’s legislation related to mobilization, military registration, and military service amid the ongoing war of attrition against Russia, which requires Ukraine to mobilize all available resources effectively.

After long and complicated discussions, 249 of 450 Ukrainian MPs voted in favor of the bill no. 10062. This law will unlock the digitalization of the Ukrainian army and allow information to be stored in military cloud storage facilities of NATO member states.

Verkhovna Rada
A scoreboard in the Ukrainian parliament showing the results of the vote on draft law no. 10062.
Credit: UNIAN.

Consideration and adoption of a draft law by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine includes discussion and approval of the main provisions in general, discussion and approval of the article-by-article, and as a whole (consideration in three readings or votes). The Verkhovna Rada considers draft laws according to the procedure of three readings (three rounds of votes). Thus, draft law no. 10062 was adopted in the final reading and will become law.

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine issued a statement to support the law no. 10062. This law will improve the register of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine commented on Facebook.

“The draft law introduces the possibility of creating and using a digital military registration document (certificate) and will create a register of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, which will allow for the provision of online services to Ukrainian servicemen,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry commented.

On 26 December 2023, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held a briefing in Kyiv for journalists where he addressed various crucial topics, including military mobilization and demobilization, the situation on the frontlines, and strategic planning for 2024.

Discussing mobilization, Zaluzhnyi stated that the military command is constantly formulating requests for crucial resources such as ammunition, weapons, and human resources.

Regarding the mobilization figures for the next year, Zaluzhnyi noted that these are calculated based on the current military complement, the formation of new military units, and the projection of potential losses in 2024. He emphasized the confidentiality of these figures, stating, “It’s a military secret.”

