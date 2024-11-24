Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1004: Ukraine loses 40% of Kursk gains as France hints at strategic shift

Exclusives

Military

Reuters: Ukraine loses 40% of captured territory in Russia’s Kursk. Moscow has deployed 59,000 troops, including 11,000 North Korean personnel, to push back Ukrainian forces.

Frontline report: Russia’s “bag tactics” near Kurakhove meets Ukrainian camouflaged Leopard tank. Russian forces trying to encircle Ukrainian positions found their armored columns devastated by concealed tanks and drone strikes.

Permission to strike deeper into Russia to reduce guided bomb attacks on Ukraine by 30-40%, says expert. The use of Russian frontline aviation will also decrease, believes Ukrainian military expert Pavlo Narozhnyi.

As of 23 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 729720 (+1420)

Tanks: 9419 (+20)

APV: 19192 (+36)

Artillery systems: 20760 (+24)

MLRS: 1254

Anti-aircraft systems: 1004

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19365 (+105)

Cruise missiles: 2764

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 29850 (+73)

Special equipment: 3678 (+3)

Intelligence and Technology

Patriot systems not designed for interception of Russian intermediate-range missiles, but Ukraine may try, expert says. Despite not being designed for this task, Ukrainian experts suggest the Patriot missile system could attempt to intercept Russian medium-range missiles to protect Ukrainian territory.

CNN: Putin falsely claims Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles are unstoppable, says expert. Currently, Ukraine doesn’t possess the systems capable of destroying Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

International

Zelenskyy slams weak support for Ukraine at G20 summit in Brazil. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the lack of strong support for Ukraine at the recent G20 summit, pointing out that Brazil’s president failed to take a firm stance against Russia’s aggression.

Ukraine can use French SCALP missiles into Russia “in self-defense,” hints FM Barrot. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot signaled Paris’s acceptance of Ukrainian strikes into Russia, while carefully avoiding confirmation of specific operations.

Polish farmers launch new Ukraine border blockade as Kyiv mourns millions lost to Stalin’s genocide. This time Polish farmers shifted their focus from Ukrainian grain imports to fighting an impending EU-South American trade pact.

France condemns Russian strike on Dnipro with intermediate-range ballistic missile. Following Russia’s use of the intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, NATO members plan to discuss the implications at an upcoming Ukraine-NATO Council meeting. France emphasized that Russia remains the sole aggressor in the war.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Oak bark soup, potato peels, pancakes with grass: Holodomor survival meals on display at exhibition in Washington. An emotional exhibit at the Ukrainian House in Washington showcases the harsh meals Ukrainians were forced to eat during the Holodomor, made of ingredients like oak bark, potato peels, and flax seeds to survive Stalin’s artificial famine in 1932-1933.

Russian occupiers prepare crackdown on Holodomor commemorations in occupied territories of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers aim to silence the memory of the Holodomor, erasing its historical markers while fostering a culture of surveillance and repression.

Political and Legal Developments

US intel: Putin likely ordered poisoning of Ukraine’s pro-Western president in 2004. A newly declassified report concludes Vladimir Putin probably authorized Russian agents to poison Viktor Yushchenko with highly toxic dioxin.

Budanov says Russia planned genocide in Ukraine in 2022, starting with executions of teachers, journalists, and clergy. Before invading Ukraine, Russia prepared mass executions, mobile crematoriums, and mass graves, showing deliberate intent to commit genocide, Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov reveals.

Reuters: Trump eyes ex-intel chief who proposed “autonomous zones” in Ukraine as war envoy. Richard Grenell, who orchestrated Serbia-Kosovo economic talks during Trump’s first term, could shape future Ukraine policy.

Swiss ammo ends up in Ukraine, prompting export ban on Polish company. The Swiss government has suspended exports to a Polish company after finding that 645,000 Swiss-made rounds were diverted to Ukraine, breaching the country’s strict laws on military exports.

