Reuters: Trump eyes ex-intel chief who proposed “autonomous zones” in Ukraine as war envoy

Donald Trump is considering appointing Richard Grenell to a potential new position as special envoy for the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing sources.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if reelected, though he has yet to provide specifics about his strategy. As he begins forming his new cabinet, his personnel choices offer insights into his approach.

During the first Trump presidency, Grenell served as US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence. He also worked as a Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia-Kosovo negotiations, helping secure an economic normalization agreement between the countries.

Grenell proposed creating “autonomous zones” in Ukraine to resolve Russia’s war in the summer of 2024 and has opposed Ukraine’s near-term NATO membership.

“Autonomous regions can mean a lot of things for a lot of people but you got to work through those details,” he said in July.

While the special envoy position doesn’t currently exist, Trump is considering creating it, though Reuters’ sources say he may ultimately abandon the idea.

