Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Trump eyes ex-intel chief who proposed “autonomous zones” in Ukraine as war envoy

Richard Grenell, who orchestrated Serbia-Kosovo economic talks during Trump’s first term, could shape future Ukraine policy.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/11/2024
1 minute read
Exclusive: Trump picks Bush-era diplomat for Ukraine envoy as peace push looms
Donald Trump in Raleigh, NC, United States. Photo: Donald Trump via Facebook
Reuters: Trump eyes ex-intel chief who proposed “autonomous zones” in Ukraine as war envoy

Donald Trump is considering appointing Richard Grenell to a potential new position as special envoy for the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing sources.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if reelected, though he has yet to provide specifics about his strategy. As he begins forming his new cabinet, his personnel choices offer insights into his approach.

Richard Grenell. Photo: RFE/RL

During the first Trump presidency, Grenell served as US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence. He also worked as a Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia-Kosovo negotiations, helping secure an economic normalization agreement between the countries.

Grenell proposed creating “autonomous zones” in Ukraine to resolve Russia’s war in the summer of 2024 and has opposed Ukraine’s near-term NATO membership.

“Autonomous regions can mean a lot of things for a lot of people but you got to work through those details,” he said in July.

While the special envoy position doesn’t currently exist, Trump is considering creating it, though Reuters’ sources say he may ultimately abandon the idea.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts