US asked European capitals this week how many troops they can send to Ukraine, FT reports

The US has asked European capitals to provide detailed proposals on the peacekeeping troops, weaponry, and security arrangements they could offer Ukraine as part of a broader security guarantee to end the war with Russia, according to the Financial Times.

The request, sent by the US State Department this week, aims to gauge Europe’s willingness to protect Ukraine following a potential peace settlement and the price they are willing to pay for being included in peace negotiations with Moscow.

“This [document] is the way that we make sure we are involved,” said one of the Western officials briefed on the request, highlighting that Europe wants to be included in any discussions between the US and Russia.

The US questionnaire includes inquiries about military hardware that European nations could provide and the number of troops they would be prepared to deploy.

“It poses a number of general questions,” said a US official, emphasizing that the State Department is seeking “specific proposals or ideas” for what a Europe-led security arrangement might look like.

These requests come ahead of a visit by US Ukraine and Russia envoy Keith Kellogg, who will be touring European capitals, starting with Brussels next week.

Kellogg, who was not listed as part of the US team holding talks with Russia, has raised concerns in Europe and Ukraine about how involved he will be in Trump’s peace efforts. Despite being sidelined from direct negotiations with Russia, Kellogg maintains he is leading efforts on the Ukrainian and European fronts.

“This is a two-track process,” Kellogg said at the Munich Security Conference, noting that US envoy to the Middle East Stephen Witkoff is handling the Russian side of the talks while he focuses on Ukraine and Europe.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kellogg’s role has fueled speculation about how effectively he can represent European and Ukrainian concerns. One European official pointed out that the focus on military security, rather than financial concessions from Ukraine, has made Kellogg’s efforts less compelling to Russia. Moscow appears to favor interlocutors with closer ties to Trump, such as Witkoff and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

The Kremlin’s frustration with Kellogg stems from their belief that he is more focused on European concerns than Russia’s demands.

“If he’s the envoy, then he probably should have sought out contacts in Russia and Ukraine in short order,” a former senior Kremlin official remarked.

Another individual involved in Russia’s outreach described Kellogg’s role as largely ceremonial, noting that serious talks with Moscow would require more substantial figures.

Despite these challenges, US officials continue to assert that Kellogg remains an integral part of the diplomatic team.

“Kellogg is still involved,” said one official, countering the notion that his influence has waned.

His ongoing diplomatic efforts in Europe and his upcoming trip to Kyiv suggest that he could still play a key role in shaping the peace process.

Kellogg’s involvement in the peace talks remains uncertain, but his continued presence in Europe and his engagement with Ukrainian officials indicate that the US sees him as a vital part of the broader strategy, even if Moscow remains skeptical. The next phase of these talks will likely depend on further direct engagement between Trump and Putin, with European nations watching closely to ensure their voices are heard.

